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‘Running Point’ gets filming update as co-creator Mindy Kaling joins Season 3 cast

Isla Gordon faces a new business rival as Kate Hudson takes on another role behind the camera.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Mindy Kaling attends The Hollywood Reporter’s "Awards Chatter" Live Podcast with Mindy Kaling during the Newport Beach TV FEST at Lido Theater (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach TV FEST)
Mindy Kaling attends The Hollywood Reporter’s "Awards Chatter" Live Podcast with Mindy Kaling during the Newport Beach TV FEST at Lido Theater (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach TV FEST)

Winning a championship was only part of Isla Gordon’s job in 'Running Point' Season 2. Kate Hudson’s basketball boss also had to contend with her brother Cam, played by Justin Theroux, trying to push her out of the LA Waves presidency. His claim that he wasn’t after his old job didn’t hold up for long. Isla ultimately kept her position and celebrated a title, but the next season already has someone else lined up to complicate her plans.

Mindy Kaling is joining Season 3 in a recurring role as Divya, Netflix announced. The co-creator, writer and executive producer will appear on screen as production gets underway in Los Angeles. Her character runs a gambling app and will clash with Isla throughout the season. Kaling follows fellow writer and executive producer Ike Barinholtz, who appeared as cousin Benny in Season 2.

Netflix’s character description makes clear that having something in common won’t bring these two executives together: “Divya is the outspoken, confident CEO of a popular gambling app. Much like Isla, she’s proudly the first woman leader in her male-dominated field. Their similarities end there, with Divya becoming a thorn in Isla’s plans all season.” Kaling is the only new cast member announced so far.

The casting follows Kaling’s interest in joining the ensemble earlier this year. Asked about appearing in 'Running Point' Season 3 during Deadline’s Contenders Television panel in April, she said, “Nothing would make me happier.” She continued, “This is the happiest set I’ve ever been on, you can tell from the dynamic of the cast just when you watch them, like Scotty and Drew and Brenda, Fab.” With Divya, she now has a recurring part alongside the actors she has been writing for.

Brenda Song as Ali Lee (L) and Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon (R) in a still from 'Running Point' (Image Source: Netflix)

Hudson is also taking on another role this season. The star and executive producer will direct the opening episode, marking her television directorial debut. She previously wrote and directed the 2007 short film 'Cutlass'. The Season 3 premiere brings her behind the camera while she continues playing Isla.

Brenda Song returns as Ali Lee, with Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon and Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon. Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks and Toby Sandeman are also returning, alongside Theroux. The Netflix comedy’s cast additionally includes Ray Romano, Uche Agada, Ken Marino and Jay Ellis. David Stassen remains showrunner, writing and executive producing with Kaling and Barinholtz. Netflix has not announced a Season 3 premiere date.

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