How to watch 2026 Emmy nominations: Release time, date and more

The Emmy nominations announcement will be made by Liza Colon-Zayas and Jeff Hiller

One of the most anticipated events of the year is finally here. The 2026 Emmy nominations are set to be revealed by the Television Academy via live stream on July 8, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. PT. Interested viewers can watch the announcement live on the Emmys' official site and via the Academy's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok pages. Additionally, major media outlets will also provide live coverage and update the nominations as the event progresses. With several popular projects in contention, directors, actors, producers, writers, and, of course, fans are looking forward to seeing which of their favorites will be nominated this year. As for the main event, the 78th Emmy Awards will take place on September 14, 2026, and will be broadcast live on NBC while also streaming on Peacock.

Since the first phase of Emmy voting concluded, fans and industry professionals have been looking forward to knowing which titles made the cut. Earlier, the nominations were scheduled to be announced on July 15, 2026, but the event was then moved up. As usual, two previous Emmy winners will announce the nominations. The live announcement will be hosted by Liza Colon-Zayas and Jeff Hiller. The duo will make the big announcement from the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards will be announced in ONE WEEK 🤩 📺



Tune in Wednesday, July 8th at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET for the presentation featuring Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller, streaming LIVE on https://t.co/UrSfXoVYXn#EmmyAwards #EmmyNominations… pic.twitter.com/RncDz4KhV3 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 1, 2026

The nominations will be announced across various categories, with several fan-favorite actors, directors, and projects earning recognition. Last year, ‘The Pitt’ took center stage in the drama category and will likely make a return this year as well. Vince Gilligan’s ‘Pluribus’ and Netflix’s fan-favorite ‘The Diplomat’ starring Keri Russell are also expected to be nominated. Apple TV’s highly acclaimed ‘Widow’s Bay’ has been making headlines as well, while ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ has quickly become a fan favorite. Another Apple TV show, ‘Rooster,’ might also be in the race for several categories, including comedy.

Additional shows that might be highlighted include ‘Shrinking’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Hacks’, and more. Actresses who have starred in these might also be nominated in the Lead Actress category. These include Lisa Kudrow (for ‘The Comeback’), Ayo Edebiri (for ‘The Bear’), Elle Fanning (for ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’), Kristen Bell (for ‘Nobody Wants This’), Jean Smart (for ‘Hacks’), and more. Limited series often catch everyone’s attention, and some titles that could earn nominations include ‘Beef’, ‘Love Story’, ‘All Her Fault’, ‘The Beast in Me’, ‘Black Rabbit’, ‘Bait’, and more. To know which actors, actresses, shows, comedy dramas, and more get nominated, fans can live-stream the 2026 Emmy Nominations on July 8, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT.