What’s the current relationship status of ‘DWTS’ Season 33 pros? A look at the professional dancers' love lives

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 has introduced a fresh lineup of celebrities with their professional partners

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The grand premiere of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 aired on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, introduced a fresh lineup of celebrities with their professional partners. This season of the ABC dancing show, all the contestants are competing for Len Goodman's Mirrorball trophy.

At the moment, fans of the show are eager to uncover the details of the pro dancers's dating lives. Keep scrolling further to find out the current relationship status of every pro dancer on the show.

Witney Carson

Witney Carson is a professional dancer and choreographer who specializes in Latin ballroom. She first took on the role of a pro dancer in ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 18. Talking of her love life, she has been happily married to her husband Carson McAllister since 2016. The couple shares two sons, Kevin Leo McAllister and Jet Carson McAllister.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 pro dancer Witney Carson is married to Carson McAllister (Instagram/@witneycarson)

Ezra Sosa

Ezra Sosa made his debut as a pro competitor on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32, stepping in as Artem Chigvintsev’s replacement and dancing with Charity Lawson. Currently, Ezra is enjoying being single and focusing on his career.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 pro dancer Ezra Sosa is single (Instagram/@ezra.sosa)

Jenna Johnson

Jenna Johnson who first shot to fame on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 10 became a pro dancer on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ in Season 23. Speaking of her personal life, she tied the knot with her ‘DWTS’ co-star Val Chmerkovskiy in 2019. The couple expanded their family in 2023 with the arrival of their son, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 pro dancer Jenna Johnson is hitched to Val Chmerkovskiy (Instagram/@jennajohnson)

Daniella Karagach

Daniella Karagach is a talented dancer who kicked off her journey as a professional dancer on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ in 2020. Daniella has been off the dating market for over a decade, having married her dancing partner Pasha Pashkov in 2014. They are now proud parents to their daughter, Nikita Sofia Pashkova, whom they welcomed in 2023.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 pro dancer Daniella Karagach is married to Pasha Pashkov (Instagram/@daniellakaragach)

Brandon Armstrong

Brandon Armstrong has been a pro competitor on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ since Season 27. When he is not busy filming for the popular dance show, he spends most of his time with his wife Brylee Iyers. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and has been happily married ever since.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 pro dancer Brandon Armstrong married Brylee Iyers in 2022 (Instagram@brandonarmstrong)

Alan Bersten

Alan Bersten started working as a professional partner on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ in 2017. He won Season 28 alongside his celebrity partner, Hannah Brown. Currently, this Mirrorball champion is embracing singlehood.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 pro dancer Alan Bersten is single (Instagram/@alanbersten)

Gleb Savchenko

Russian dancer Glen Savchenko, known for his appearances on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ is currently single. He was previously married to pro dancer Elena Samodanova from 2006 to 2020, and the former couple shares two daughters, Olivia and Zlata.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 pro dancer Gleb Savchenko is single (Instagram/@glebsavchenkoofficial)

Rylee Arnold

Rylee Arnold, one of the professional dancers, on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 33 is currently enjoying a single life. Last year, she sparked dating rumors with her celebrity partner, Harry Jowsey. This season, Rylee has been paired with Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, who is already in a committed relationship.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 pro dancer Rylee Arnold is single (Instagram/@ryleearnold1)

Britt Stewart

Britt Stewart joined ‘Dancing With The Stars’ as a pro partner during Season 29. In February 2023, this dancing diva made her romance with her former ‘DWTS’ partner Daniel Durant Instagram official. The couple got engaged in December 2023.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 pro Britt Stewart is engaged to Daniel Durant (Instagram/@brittbenae)

Sasha Farber

Sasha Farber first joined 'Dancing With The Stars' as a pro competitor in Season 17. Currently, he is riding solo, although he was previously married to his 'DWTS' co-star, Emma Slater. For the unversed, Sasha and Emma exchanged their vows in 2018. They ended their marriage in 2022 and filed for divorce last year.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 pro Sasha Farber was previously married to Emma Slater (Instagram/@sashafarber1)

'Dancing With The Stars' airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.