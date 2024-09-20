10 sexiest men to ever compete on 'DWTS': From a Netflix star to Disney heartthrob

'Dancing With The Stars' has featured many handsome contestants, including Harry Jowsey and Milo Manheim

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 just premiered, and fans can’t stop talking about the incredible dancing skills of the celebrity contestants and their professional partners. They’re all vying for the coveted mirrorball trophy!

Over the years, fans of the popular dance show have seen many handsome stars from various fields, including sports and television, take to the dance stage and impress everyone with their moves. Let's look at ten of the sexiest men who have graced the floor of 'DWTS', grabbing the attention of the fans not only with their remarkable dancing abilities but also their drool-worthy appearances.

Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey, who rose to fame on 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 1 and 'Perfect Match' Season 2 was paired with dancing pro Rylee Arnold during Season 32 of 'Dancing With The Stars.' During his time on the show, the Netflix star impressed the viewers with his bubbly personality and sloid performances, ultimately securing sixth place.

'Dancing With The Stars' Harry Jowsey was paired with dancing pro Rylee Arnold (Instagram/@harryjowsey)

Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei, known from 'The Bachelor', made his 'Dancing With The Stars' debut in the latest season. During the premiere episode, the charming reality star and his dancing partner Jenna Johnson pulled all the stops to win over the hearts of the fans with a Cha Cha routine and they nailed it.

'Dancing With The Stars' star Joey Graziadei is known for his appearance on 'The Bachelor' (@abc)

Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, who is well-known for playing the role of David Silver in the hit series 'Beverly Hills, 90210', also put on his dancing shoes for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 30. Coupled with Sharna Burgess, the duo's sizzling chemistry caught the fans's attention. However, their connection wasn’t enough to keep them from being eliminated in the fourth week.

'Dancing With The Stars' contestant Brian Austin Green was eliminated in the fourth week (Instagram/@brianaustingreen)

Matt James

Former Bachelor Matt James had the fans swooning every time he stepped on the dance floor with his partner Lindsay Arnold. Despite his charismatic persona attracting a solid fan base, his dancing skills ultimately fell short, resulting in his elimination during Week 4.

'Dancing With The Stars' contestant Matt James was partnered up with Lindsay Arnold (Instagram/@mattjames919)

Nev Schulman

Nev Schulman, who garnered the attention of the viewers after his appearance on MTV's hit series 'Catfish: the TV Show,' dazzled on the stage in Season 30 of 'Dancing With The Stars'. Throughout the show, Nev stunned everyone with his jaw-dropping dance moves, ultimately finishing as the runner-up.

'DWTS' Season 30 runner-up Nev Schulman starred in MTV's hit series 'Catfish: the TV show' (@nevschulman/Facebook)

Milo Manheim

Milo Manheim who is best noted for starring in Disney movies such as 'Zombies', 'Zombies 2', and 'Zombies 3' participated in 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 27. His performances were a perfect blend of sexiness and elegance, earning him a spot as the runner-up in the competition.

Milo Manheim, a star from'DWTS' Season 27, earned a spot as the runner-up in the competition (Instagram/@milomanheim)

Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher is an actor and singer previously seen on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 25. During the show, Jordan wowed the viewers by showcasing a wide range of dancing forms from salsa to hip-hop. His dance moves radiated both sophistication and charisma. He ultimately capped off his journey by clinching the winner's title.

'DWTS' Season 25 winner Jordan Fisher is an actor and singer (Instagram/@jordanfisher)

Drew Scott

Drew Scott rose to fame after his home renovation TV series 'Property Brothers' and competed in Season 25 of 'Dancing With The Stars.' he delivered impressive performances alongside his partner, Emma Slater. Once named one of People’s 'Sexiest Men Alive,' Drew finished the dance contest in fourth place.

'DWTS' Season 25 star Drew Scott rose to fame after his home renovation TV series 'Property Brothers' (Instagram/@mrdrewscott)

Nyle DiMarco

Nyle DiMarco is an actor and model who showcased his dancing abilities on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 22. Partnered up with Peta Murgatroyd, Nyle shined bright like a diamond on the dance floor. His elegant moves and captivating performances ultimately led him to win the mirrorball trophy.

'DWTS' Season 22 winner Nyle DiMarco was partnered up with Peta Murgatroyd (Instagram/@nyledimarco)

Joseph Baena

Joseph Baena, the son of mega movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, put his dancing skills on display during Season 31 of 'Dancing With The Stars.' Joseph was paired up with Daniella Karagach, and the dynamic duo gave some stellar performances before getting evicted in week 11.