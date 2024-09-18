Did Phaedra Parks receive lower score? 'DWTS' Season 33 contestant's strongest Cha Cha fails to bag deserving spot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 contestant Phaedra Parks has recently made her ballroom debut with a thrilling performance on Chaka Khan's hot 'I'm Every Woman'. She partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy for the Cha Cha and nailed her flawless moves. Phaedra was near perfect and notably didn't miss a single step. The three-time champion Val brought his signature fun and flair to the routine, enhancing Phaedra's performance despite her status as a beginner. They proved to be a dynamic duo, showcasing Val's exceptional choreography. Unfortunately, the judges overlooked Phaedra's incredible talent, leaving fans wondering how they could possibly undersell the 'RHOA' star's dazzling debut.

Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli underscored Phaedra scoring her a mere 6, while Carrie Ann Inaba recognized her talent with a 7, bringing her total to 19 out of 30. Phaedra and Val landed in sixth place, tied with Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber. The dynamic duo's fiery performance warranted a higher score and top 4 spots, especially when compared to the sympathy scores that boosted Jenn.

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Phaedra Parks criticized for her footwork

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Phaedra Parks' flawless was criticized by Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. However, Carrie Ann Inaba was "genuinely impressed" with Phaedra's dance skills. She complimented the dancers' performance and said, "That was a really great performance."

However, the other two judges were not fully on board with Carrie. Bruno told Phaedra that she had gone on the wrong foot. He also raved, "You have all the elements, you can sell it." He also sensed the reality star's fire and spice, but she needed to control it. Derek suggested Phaedra needs to clean up the footwork but she's a phenomenal performer.

Phaedra Parks makes 'DWTS' Season 33 debut to prove 'young men' wrong

'RHOA' star Phaedra Parks is all about defying expectations, and she's ready to do just that on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33. She chose her debut performance song, "I'm Every Woman," to flaunt her fierce mantra, "I can do anything I set my mind to, and I can outwork anyone!"

During the premiere, Phaedra recalled her kids' playful doubts, "They asked, 'Why would you do Dancing with the Stars? You’re just going to embarrass yourself!'" With a determined glint in her eye, she declared, "I’m going to prove those young men wrong!" Additionally, she wants to break the 'Real Housewives' curse because no Bravo stars have won the ABC show so far.

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC.