'DWTS': Outrage after Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart get 'bottom spot, as reason for performance is revealed

'DWTS' Season 33 contestants Eric Roberts suffered a tragic car accident in 1981

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 stars Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart faced elimination threat after they bagged the bottom spot on the judges' scoreboard. With a disappointing total of just 15 out of 30, scoring 5s from all three judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, the dancing partners now are on threat of elimination.

Eric has potential, undeniable talent, and enthusiasm but multiple factors have jeopardized his chance to win the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy. Despite landing in the bottom spot in week 1, he certainly didn't deserve that fate. Following a tragic accident in 1981 that left him in a coma for three days, he faced significant physical setbacks.

Eric's confession left Britt worried and she shared in the confessional, "I'm a little concerned because Cha Cha is one of the quickest dances, so keeping in time with each other is going to be more of a challenge for Eric than it usually is." The ABC show performers's Cha Cha to Bob Seger's 'Old Time Rock & Roll' didn't quite hit the mark, as Eric's injury threw off their timing, resulting in a performance that fell flat. However, the dynamic duo still has a chance to skip the double elimination with viewers's support and votes. Can they turn it around before it's too late?

'DWTS' Season 33 contestants Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart performed Cha Cha (@abc)

'DWTS' Season Season 33 judge Carrie Ann Inaba criticizes Eric Roberts' performance

'DWTS' Season 33 judge Carrie Ann Inaba called out Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart's Cha Cha for its numerous blunders. She claimed that the duo's performance featured a lot of mistakes and it was worse than Reginald VelJohnson's performance. However, she appreciated Eric being in the competition and how he carried himself.

Derek Hough chimed in with a clever analogy, likening parts of their routine to IKEA furniture, and claimed that some pieces of their performance fit perfectly, while others just didn't click. Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli noted that Eric struggled with his balance, carrying too much weight on the back of his foot.

'DWTS' Season Season 33 judge Carrie Ann Inaba criticizes Eric Roberts's performance (@abc)

Eric Roberts ditches 'DWTS' Season 1 for a movie

Actor Eric Roberts revealed on the ABC show that he had been asked to join 'DWTS' 19 years ago but had to turn it down for a movie role. The ABC show overlapped with shooting a movie he had already committed to doing. He has been waiting for the ABC show gig for a long time.

After the huge loss, Eric announced that he was now ready to make up for lost time. Eric added that he wouldn't be stopped because "I've been waiting 19 years for this moment and I'm not going to mess it up." He has been super excited to participate in the competition with the super-talented dance pro Britt Stewart.

Eric Roberts was also invited on 'DWTS' 19 years ago (@abc)

