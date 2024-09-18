Carrie Ann Inaba slammed for comments on Anna Delvey's ‘DWTS’ performance

Carrie Ann Inaba has been judging the ABC show since 2005

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: On the Season 33 premiere of 'Dancing With the Stars', Anna Delvey faced criticism not only for her performance but also for her comments about her criminal history. After Delvey danced a cha-cha that earned an average score of 18/30, Judge Carrie Ann Inaba took Delvey's side, telling the audience to give her a chance. "When you came out on the dance floor, there was a shift in the energy in this room. I just want to say, let’s all just give this a chance, because I can imagine that this is scary for you,” the judge said. “I’m not pro or against what you’ve done, but this is about your dancing here, so let’s all give her this space, please.”

Later, Carrie Ann Inaba joined in, and Delvey took to the stage to make a joke about being in prison, "It's hard to leave-it's like-my anklet." The comment further enraged observers and critics of the woman. Carrie Ann Inaba's defense of Delvey was mismatched for an underactive performance that had some wondering if Inaba was playing favorites with the former convict. The stance of the judge has raised a debate on whether it is Delvey's past and Inaba's supportive performances that make a difference in the judges' remarks rather than the pure dance performance.

Carrie Ann Inaba only gives positive feedback to all 'DWTS' debut performances

Carrie Ann Inaba is one of the judges on 'Dancing With the Stars', and she has generally been positive and encouraging with all the contestants. On this past season's premiere, she did nothing but compliment every performer who danced, regardless of how well their performance quality was.

She even managed to praise Anna Delvey for arguably the lowest-scoring routine of the night: Delvey's performance, Inaba said, was brave and brought a unique energy to the dance floor. She did this with other contestants, such as giving enthusiastic feedback and focusing more on their strengths rather than what they were doing wrong.

Some viewers have praised and criticized her for the same reason. They believe she gives excessive positive feedback to performances that are weak technically, and question whether her remarks always accurately reflect the quality of the performance.

Carrie Ann Inaba on DWTS (@abc)

How many seasons has Carrie Ann Inaba judged 'DWTS'?

Carrie Ann Inaba has judged the reality series 'Dancing With the Stars' since the first season premiered in 2005. This means she has judged 33 seasons in total. Over the years, she has transformed into one of the show's most recognizable and long-standing judges, famous for her well-detailed and energetic critiques of the performances. Throughout her time on the show, Inaba has seen many changes in the cast and format but has remained a consistent presence.