Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong are 'DWTS' frontrunners after stunning performance

'DWTS' Season 33 contestants Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong performed Tango on Chappell Roan's hit 'HOT TO GO!'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress Chandler Kinney has recently graced the 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 ballroom with her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong. Despite having a bit of dance experience, actress Chandler was hesitant about stepping into the ballroom and she just hoped not to trip in front of the audience. However, Chandler's nerves were just a ruse and she nailed her performance, leaving viewers in awe. Chandler's standout Tango on Chappell Roan's hit 'HOT TO GO!' was nothing short of mesmerizing. The ABC show star and Brandon combined elegance and energy and flaunted impressive skills and stage presence.

Chandler and Brandon's flawless move demonstrated their incredible talent and determination to shine, which was evident on the judges's scoreboard. The dynamic duo stole the spotlight, topping the scoreboard with impressive 8s from judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli and snagged a 7 from Derek Hough. Chandler and Brandon's standout week 1 position has fans buzzing with speculation about their potential win.

Chandler Kinney sets high standards for 'DWTS' Season 33 competitors

'DWTS' Season 33 contestants Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong have definitely amped up the competition and Carrie Ann Inaba agreed with the fact that the actress has "set the standard for season 33." Following their captivating performance, judges Carrie, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough were left completely stunned by Chandler's talent!

Bruno ripped off his shirt in excitement and complimented Chandler, "I've done this show for a very long time, oh my God, that was one of the best." Derek chimed in and did the 'HOT TO GO!' dance. He told Chandler, "If this is the beginning, I am scared to see what you have next."

Chandler Kinney pens her 'incredible' 'DWTS' Season 33 debut

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Chandler Kinney was thrilled for her 'DWTS' Season 33 debut and she penned her excitement in a social media post. She took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos with Brandon Armstrong and claimed about joining the ABC show, "over the moon (and stars✨😉)."

She added, "This feels like a crazy DREAM that i don’t want to wake up from!!! I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to be invited into the ballroom, ready to learn, and hopefully create some magical moments for y’all hehe.

little bb chan who wouldn’t stop dancing in the aisles of the grocery store would be losing her mind right now."

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC.