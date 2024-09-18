'DWTS': Daniella Karagach and Dwight Howard's 'physical issue' throws off their performance

'DWTS' duo Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach struggled with performance and synchronization due to their height difference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Right from the beginning of 'Dancing With the Stars', the height difference between Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach was a major challenge for the couple. Dwight, who stands at 6'10", and Daniella, at 5'6", occasionally struggled with performance and synchronization due to their height difference. During their salsa dance, some lifts and movements appeared stiff and less graceful.

The waltz lacked the fluid gliding seen in couples with more similar heights. For instance, during one of their lift combinations, Dwight’s height made it difficult for Daniella to maintain proper form, causing visible strain and imbalance. This height disparity transcended into the overall chemistry between the floor and the couple, leaving them less cohesive in their entirety compared to other couples. While Daniella's choreography was inventive and sound, the struggle to adapt it to Dwight's stature affected their execution. Their performance received a score of 22 out of 30, which was one of the higher scores of the night but fell short of the top placements. This height difference remains a point of contention and is still one of the challenges for the said duo as they progress in the competition.

What did the 'DWTS' judges say about Dwight and Daniela's performance?

During the 'Dancing With the Stars' premiere, the judges provided detailed feedback on Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach's salsa performance. Carrie Ann Inaba acknowledged the difficulty the couple faced due to their height difference but praised their effort. She noted that Dwight's towering presence made some of the lifts look awkward and advised Daniella to work on adjusting her choreography to better fit Dwight's stature. Despite these challenges, Carrie Ann appreciated their enthusiasm and encouraged them to continue improving.

Later, Bruno Tonioli focused on the energy of their performance. He pointed out that while Dwight’s energy was high and engaging, the execution of their dance suffered due to the height gap. Bruno suggested that they need to find a way to synchronize their movements more smoothly to overcome the physical disparity. Derek Hough commended their performance for its boldness and willingness to take on a challenging routine. However, he also acknowledged that the height difference presented significant challenges.

'DWTS' duo Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach's height difference created some awkward moments (@abc)

What song did Dwight and Daniella perform to on their 'DWTS' debut?

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach performed a salsa to the song 'This Is How We Do It' by Montell Jordan. In their routine, they aimed to capture the lively, upbeat vibe of the song. The dance started with Dwight showcasing his energetic moves, but the height difference between him and Daniella created some awkward moments, especially during lifts and spins.

Daniella choreographed the salsa to feature dynamic, fast-paced steps and some classic salsa moves, but the couple struggled to sync their movements smoothly. Overall, while their performance was spirited and high-energy, the execution was affected by their physical mismatch, leading to a performance that lacked the fluidity and precision the judges were hoping to see.

'DWTS' duo Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach performed a salsa to the song 'This Is How We Do It' by Montell Jordan (@abc)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC.