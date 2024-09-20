‘DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke reveals the one thing she has refused to do for three years

Cheryl was married to Matthew for almost three years before their split

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Cheryl Burke is a professional dancer from 'Dancing With The Stars' who has recently shared her decision to stay celibate for three years following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. She felt this way because she wanted to apply that love and learn more about self-love and personal growth. Burke, speaking to US Weekly, mentioned that she is a serial dater and has never taken time to be alone. She expressed that now is the time for her to focus on herself, develop self-respect, and recognize her value. She emphasized her conscious and intentional personal growth, stating, "I love that I've grown so much." Additionally, Burke acknowledged the skepticism she faces from others regarding her celibacy, noting that many people are shocked by her choice.

Individually, she does not feel hindered at all and is in no hurry to start dating again. She says she will never say never to relationships in the future, but she definitely will not be downloading dating apps anytime soon. Looking back at her marriage, she admitted that her role, in the "breadwinner" capacity, was a contributor to their issues; even financial support does not mean love or happiness. All in all, Cheryl Burke's decision not to date is part of her process of self-discovery and healing as she plunges deep into getting to know herself better.

Why did ‘DWTS’ star Cheryl Burke split from Matthew Lawrence?

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence divorced after less than three years of marriage, citing numerous influences. For one, financial politics was a huge problem since Cheryl often took on the "breadwinner" duties, and it weighed heavily on the dynamic with her husband. She learned that just because she was able to bring the finances into their family did not mean they would be connected or happy together.

Furthermore, Cheryl expressed that she was a "serial dater" and had never been alone, and since the divorce, she wanted to learn how to love herself and find personal growth, which may be different from what Matthew expected. In addition, being in the limelight had added pressure, in which reaching both parties was quite hard. Eventually, Cheryl understood that she had to change and cure herself, so she had to take care of herself and decide to break up.

Cheryl Burke on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

Cheryl Burke reveals secretly dating three of her ‘DWTS’ partners

Cheryl Burke revealed that she had secretly dated three of her partners from 'Dancing With the Stars’. On the podcast by Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, Burke talked about her romantic history with her 'Dancing With the Stars' appearances; now, she revealed these "showmances."



While not naming all of her partners, she did mention Chad Ochocinco Johnson, the former professional football player, who once declared his love for her on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' He even presented her with a $10,000 ring, but Burke made it clear they were not engaged. Burke explained that in ballroom dancing, partners develop a close and intimate connection as they work closely and get to know each other during their years of learning to dance. She emphasized that this environment is very different from any other, but also noted that things change when they leave the dance floor and enter the real world.



Cheryl quickly added that most of those relationships started with attraction, noting "lust rather than love." She said they were fun but did not always promise viable partnerships. While the last man's past doesn't deter Burke from possibly getting married again, she says the next man has to be secure and someone willing to grow with her.