All the 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 performances ranked, and why we put much-loved couple at the bottom

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 debut episode was as glitzy and bedazzled as its trophy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This season of 'Dancing with the Stars', in no time, has got fans chattering about who soared and who bombed in their first performances. Though a few participants seemed to don the floors with their innate talent, others didn't quite get a feel for the rhythm. A few couples, although favored by audiences, just didn't resonate enough to avoid falling to the bottom ranks.

Whether it be missed steps, lack of energy, or just not enough dancing, here's why some of those beloved pairs fell to the lower half of the leaderboard. Now let's get down to business performance-wise and see who shined and who needs to step up their game, based on the debut episode!

13. Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart

Eric's performance lacked energy and precision; hence, his moves felt stiff. He was struggling to keep up with the choreography and timing, which is why he is at the bottom.

Eric Roberts on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

12. Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater

Reginald tried, but his Salsa wasn't very fluid. He was jerky in his movements, with his footwork not clear enough. He also had very little movement, and the judges commented that he wasn't dancing much since he was standing in one place for most of the performance. The appeal wasn't sufficient to save the minimal steps and hence, his ranking was very low.

Reginald VelJohnson on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

11. Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov

Tori had an interesting Foxtrot. She wasn't quite graceful, and neither was she confident with her steps. She tried pretty hard but was a bit jolty in her execution and transitions which kept her back.

She was stiff and tentative and had to have more ease and fluidity which did reduce the overall quality of her dance.

Tori on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

10. Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

Ilona's Cha Cha was entertaining, but she lacked precision and sharpness in her footwork, timing was off in places, and she struggled with the technical aspects. She has managed to leave her mark by how competitive she is, but she hasn't taken the top spots completely.

Ilona Maher on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

9. Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko

Brooks did a fair Tango without really playing up the dramatic tension that the dance requires. Her frame was loose several times, and her footwork was awkward. Brooks had a lot of promise but struggled with balance and timing, missed some strong moments, had few missteps and lacked core strength.

Brooks on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

8. Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa

Anna's Cha Cha performance was entertaining, but it lacked smoothness. She made some mistakes in the technical steps, and the overall energy and connectivity didn't meet expectations. Anna is known as a controversial figure, but her performance felt passive and disengaged, surpassing even her controversial reputation.

Anna Delvey on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

7. Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber

Jenn had some good potential in her Cha Cha, although sometimes her energy was up and other times low. She lost her timing in some parts and could have had stronger control over her movements. Jenn has done an OK job thus far, showing some versatility and engagement, but she hasn't necessarily done anything huge to blow the doors off and move her further up this list.

Jenn Tran on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

6. Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy

Phaedra's Cha Cha was highly entertaining but lacked much technique. While she gave the routine a lot of personality, the footwork and posture in it could be cleaner. Phaedra has let out some of that wit and charm which she has got from her reality TV stints. Yet here it feels a bit lackluster in performance, which holds her back from climbing higher.

Phaedra Parks on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

5. Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

Danny's Tango had determination, but he lost that strong frame throughout. His performance was intense, but his footwork was spotty, which puts him here. The former NFL player has some good athleticism but hasn't really brought much personality or energy, so for now, he is middle of the pack.

Danny Amendola on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

4. Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

Stephen gave a very energetic Jive, but he was somewhat out of time in several places. He showed plenty of energy; really, what he needed was more control within his footwork and rhythm. As a gymnast, Stephen has done a great job, filling everything he does with a lot of skill and agility. Disciplined and focused, he is surely among the best performers for that reason.

Stephen Nedoroscik on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

3. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

Joey displayed good technique in his Cha Cha and had great chemistry with his partner. However, he still lacked the full sharpness and polish needed to put him into the top tier. In all fairness, his performance was good. He is likable and engaging, making him one of the stronger contenders.

Joey Graziadei on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

2. Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach

Dwight was impressed with his full-of-fun, powerful Salsa on the floor; his movements were fluid, though with good coordination, there was room for technical fine-tuning. He has brought his competitive edge and personality into this performance and showed why he's a star. His size and strength to see were impressive; however, his lighter approach kept him just below the top spot.

Dwight Howard on ‘DWTS’ (@abc)

1. Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

The best of the night, hands down, was definitely Chandler's Tango. She showed strong technique, excellent footwork, and a great connection with her partner. Her performance was sharp, polished, and full of emotional expression, truly worthy of first place. She leads the way since she has excelled in every aspect: charm, talent, and memorability. The consistency in her performance and its appeal automatically makes her stand out from the rest and take the first spot.