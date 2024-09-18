‘DWTS’ Season 33 contestant Reginald VelJohnson's risky routine lands him in hot water

'DWTS' Season 33 star Reginald VelJohnson danced with his facial expression

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Family Matters' star Reginald VelJohnson, 70, made his 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 debut with his pro partner, Emma Slater. The duo performed a Salsa to Boyz II Men's song 'Motownphilly'. However, Reginald's performance was more about the expressions on his face than the dance moves.

He stood still in one place for most of his performance and skipped movement entirely. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough encouraged him to bring more action to his future routines but was their feedback enough to spark a change? Despite the critiques, Reginald walked away with scores of 6, 5, and 5, totaling 16. Not bad for a debut, but can he elevate his game next week? Reginald found himself in a tight spot, landing just above Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart on the judges' scoreboard. The ABC show viewer votes are now only hope left for the contestant to pull him through and avoid elimination. However, with fans feeling let down by his performance, the upcoming double eviction could end his 'DWTS' journey.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Reginald VelJohnson lacked footwork

'DWTS' Season 33 partners Emma Slator and Reginald VelJohnson celebrate their average scores

'DWTS' Season 33 partners Emma Slater and Reginald VelJohnson entered the competition feeling uncertain, expecting scores of no more than 5s. However, when the scores were revealed, their reaction was nothing short of a surprise. The duo erupted in joy, celebrating their unexpected scores with screams of delight. Reginald reflected on his score and announced, "I did it."

Soon after their performance aired, Emma took his social media to appreciate Reginald's dedication. She shared, "We got a 6!!!!!! A 6 and two 5’s for our first dance and I’m really really proud of @thereginaldveljohnson for putting his everything into that dance." The ABC show pro dancer added, "I'm also really happy to see that there is so much support for him doing this in the his later years, it's so important to recognize when people are giving it their all, and to cherish the good people in our lives no matter what age they are. And he is one of the very best."

'DWTS' Season 33 partners Emma Slator and Reginald VelJohnson celebrate their average scores

'DWTS' Season 33 star Reginald VelJohnson reflects on his ballroom experience

'DWTS' Season 33 star Reginald VelJohnson was excited for his ABC show debut and revealed that he already has ballroom experience. He credited his time on 'Family Matters' and Broadway as his prior dancing experience and shared, "I did move well when I was a kid. But as an old man, we'll see."

He further told his partner Emma Slater, "I'm ready to dance, I just hope I don’t die hard doing it." He also said he wanted to do the show for himself adding, "I got a lot of soul. I learned ballroom dancing from my parents, that's why it holds a special place in my heart."

'DWTS' Season 33 star Reginald VelJohnson reflects on his ballroom experience

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.