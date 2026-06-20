From Taylor Swift to Usher, all the songs in Netflix’s new rom-com ‘Voicemails for Isabelle’

Netflix’s new rom-com ‘Voicemails for Isabelle’ uses Robyn, Taylor Swift, and Usher tracks to turn Jill’s grief into a music-led love story.

'Voicemails for Isabelle' is now streaming on Netflix, and its soundtrack is already one of the biggest talking points on the internet. The romantic comedy stars Jill (Zoey Deutch), a young pastry chef who keeps leaving voice messages for her late sister Isabelle (Ciara Bravo). Things take a turn when Isabelle's old number gets reassigned to Wes (Nick Robinson), an Austin real estate agent. Written and directed by Leah McKendrick, the film uses music not just as background, but as a way to exhibit Jill's grief, memories, and unexpected romance along the way.

A still of Zoey Deutch as Jill in 'Voicemails for Isabelle' (Image source: Netflix Tudum)

So, what songs are in 'Voicemails for Isabelle'? The Netflix rom-com features songs by Robyn, Taylor Swift, Usher, Kesha, Benson Boone, Tony Bennett, Peggy Lee and several other artists. According to TheWrap, the full soundtrack includes:

1. 'Dancing On My Own' — Robyn

2. 'Almost Happy' — Laces

3. 'To Build a Home' — The Cinematic Orchestra

4. 'JOYRIDE.' — Kesha

5. 'Walking at a Downtown Pace' — Parquet Courts

6. 'Once Upon a Time Man' — Avery

7. 'Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home)' — Usher

8. 'El Cielo Azul' — Francisco Cendejas and Mirna Orozco

9. 'Electric Love' — Børns

10. 'Boys Wanna Be Her' — Peaches

11. 'marjorie' — Taylor Swift

12. 'De Primeras Veces' — Ceshia Ubau

13. 'Something Like This' — Cil

14. 'San Francisco Blues' — Peggy Lee

15. 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' — Tony Bennett

16. 'Either Way I Lose' — MeShell Ndegeocello

17. 'Cherish You' — Mikky Ekko

18. 'Waking Up Slow (Piano Version)' — Gabrielle Aplin

19. 'And I See You Now' — Matthew Szlachetka

20. 'Beige' — Yoke Lore

21. 'Ride the Storm' — Goldford

22. 'Show Me Love' — Robyn

23. 'Lights' — Donna Missal

24. 'New Year's Day' — Taylor Swift

25. 'Look What You Made Me Do' — Taylor Swift

26. 'Beautiful Things' — Benson Boone

27. 'New Touch' — Caveboy

28. 'I'm Waiting Now' — New Constellations

For viewers who watched the rom-com and are looking for the end-credit songs, the answer is that the film uses more than one familiar track across key moments. For instance, Taylor Swift appears three times on the soundtrack, while Robyn's music plays a major role in the story. The official soundtrack playlist is also available on Spotify. For the unversed, Tudum notes that 'Dancing On My Own' sits at the heart of 'Voicemails for Isabelle.' The song is tied to Jill's bond with Isabelle and is reworked in the film as a song about sisterhood and loss. Music supervisor Season Kent told Tudum that the song becomes "completely through Izzy's point of view" as she watches Jill "from across the room." Kent also said, "It's heartbreaking and beautiful," while Amanda Yamate, from the movie's musical team, added that the movie opens with five minutes of Robyn and that the team added layers to make the track feel more cinematic.

Zoey Deutch as Jill in 'Voicemails for Isabelle' (Image source: Netflix Tudum)

Taylor Swift's 'marjorie' also has a specific place in the movie. Kent told Netflix that McKendrick had the song in mind before filming began, though the team initially thought it could be difficult to secure. "Once we tried it in the cut, that was it," Kent said, adding they had to find a way to make it happen. Swift's other songs in the film are 'New Year's Day' and 'Look What You Made Me Do,' giving the soundtrack a mix of softer grief-led moments and more familiar pop needle drops. The score for 'Voicemails for Isabelle' was composed by Este Haim and Yamate, who previously worked together on 'Do Revenge' and 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.' Haim told Netflix Tudum that music "can make or break a scene," while Yamate said many cues were written to move into or out of the film's needle drops. The pair used piano, guitar, synth and vocals, and also recorded live strings at The Village. Haim and Yamate also wrote 'Sister's Theme,' which plays during moments connected to Jill and Isabelle's relationship.

As for why the soundtrack stands out, it matches the film's mix of grief, comedy and romance. Jill's story begins with loss, but her voicemails eventually lead Wes to San Francisco and into her life. That is why songs like 'Dancing On My Own,' 'marjorie' and 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' do more than fill space in the movie. They help track where Jill is emotionally, from missing Isabelle to finding a new connection she never expected.