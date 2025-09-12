‘Sons of Anarchy’ alum joins ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 — and McLusky family might never be the same

Just when you thought Kingstown was stable, ‘Matlock’ star Niko Nicotera arrives in Season 4 to change everything.

Paramount+ is stacking its cast ahead of the return of ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ and the newest addition comes with serious TV credentials. According to Deadline, Niko Nicotera has signed on to join season 4 of the gritty crime drama in a recurring role. He rose to prominence as Ratboy on FX’s ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and later appeared in NBC’s ‘Good Girls.’ Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ has carved out a unique space in the television landscape by focusing not just on crime but on the industry that sustains it: incarceration. The series will roll out new episodes beginning October 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niko Nicotera Official (@nikonicotera)

The fictional Kingstown is a city where prisons are the main source of economy and control, and with that comes layers of corruption, systemic racism, inequality, and violence. The series follows the McLusky family, the unofficial power brokers of Kingstown, who act as intermediaries between prisoners, gangs, guards, politicians, and law enforcement. Their goal is tenuous order in a place where chaos is the norm. Sheridan and Dillon’s storytelling doesn’t shy away from tough social issues. Leading the cast is Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, the reluctant “mayor” of the town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor of Kingstown (@mayorofkingstown)

He constantly finds himself juggling power struggles while fighting to hold his fractured community together. Returning alongside him are co-creator Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Nishi Munshi, Michael Beach, Taylor Handley, and Derek Webster. For Nicotera, this Paramount+ role comes amid an already jam-packed 2025. He is also set to reprise his character Rob in Season 2 of CBS’ ‘Matlock,’ according to Collider. In it, his storyline ties directly to the family drama at the heart of the series. Rob may be the father of Matty Matlock’s (played by Kathy Bates) grandson, Alfie (Aaron Harris). His feature film calendar is equally impressive. Nicotera is also cast in Christopher Nolan’s epic film ‘The Odyssey.’

Audiences may know Nicotera best from his four-season run on Kurt Sutter’s ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ where he portrayed Ratboy, a member of the infamous biker gang. That breakout role established his ability to bring complex characters to life, often operating in morally gray spaces. It’s something that aligns perfectly with the world of ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’ Beyond that, he played a major role in NBC’s ‘Good Girls,’ appeared on ABC’s ‘The Rookie,’ and had memorable guest arcs on ‘Gotham,’ ‘Halt and Catch Fire,’ and ‘The Mentalist.’ On the film side, he has shared the screen with heavyweights like Mark Wahlberg in ‘Father Stu’ and Paul Walter Hauser in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor of Kingstown (@mayorofkingstown)

While Paramount+ is keeping details of Nicotera’s role under wraps, his casting suggests that 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4​ will continue expanding the universe of characters connected to Kingstown’s web of power and corruption. Meanwhile, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ remains a cornerstone of Sheridan’s growing Paramount+ empire, which includes blockbuster hits like ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883,’ ‘1923,’ and ‘Tulsa King.’ The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, with an expansive executive producing team. They include Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, and Dave Erickson; the latter serving as showrunner.