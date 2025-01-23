Taylor Sheridan used ‘Yellowstone’ to take a dig at his ‘Sons of Anarchy’ past — and only few noticed

This is how Taylor Sheridan used lessons from 'Sons of Anarchy' to create a clever and unforgettable moment in 'Yellowstone'

Now that 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 has aired and the series has concluded, fans may be reflecting on the show’s success and its connections to other hit dramas. Interestingly, there was a notable link between 'Yellowstone' and FX’s popular series 'Sons of Anarchy'. Beyond their shared themes of difficult morality and loyalty, the connection was Taylor Sheridan, the creator of 'Yellowstone'.

Before Sheridan became famous as a writer and director of neo-Western dramas, he worked as an actor. His acting career picked up in the early 2000s with a role on 'Veronica Mars', which eventually led to his part as Deputy Chief David Hale on 'Sons of Anarchy'. Sheridan credited his time on the show with teaching him valuable lessons about running a TV series, including what not to do. Sheridan played Hale for the first three seasons of Sons of Anarchy. Hale was a straight-laced cop who had grown up with members of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original (SAMCRO), including Jax Teller, played by Charlie Hunnam. This background made Hale an interesting character who often clashed with the outlaw gang. His moral, by-the-book nature earned him the nickname "Captain America."

However, in the Season 3 premiere, “SO,” Hale was suddenly killed while trying to stop a drive-by shooting at a wake. A car ran him down in an unceremonious and shocking exit. Sheridan later explained the real reason for his departure. "At that time, they were offering me what I thought was a very unfair wage," he said in an interview with Deadline. "It was less than virtually every other person on the show, and not enough for me to quit my second job." Feeling disrespected as an actor, Sheridan decided to leave acting behind and focus on writing and directing. This decision led to 'Yellowstone', proving that his career shift was the right move.

Kevin Costner and Neal McDonough in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Credit Image Source: Paramount Network)

By the time 'Yellowstone' became a cultural phenomenon, Sheridan had largely stopped acting, though he occasionally appeared in his own projects. Despite his success, he seemed to take a subtle jab at 'Sons of Anarchy' in 'Yellowstone' Season 3, in an episode titled 'Going Back to Cali.' In the episode, the Dutton family encountered a California biker gang called the Divine Discord. The gang trespassed on the Duttons’ land, cutting fences and partying. After some ranch hands got into a fight with the bikers, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) showed up and smashed their motorcycles with his truck. Later that night, the bikers tried to retaliate by burning the Duttons’ field. However, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his ranch hands intercepted them. John asked the gang’s leader, "If I did this to your home, what would you do?" The leader replied, "I’d kill you." John forced the bikers to dig their own graves but ultimately spared them, on the condition that they leave Montana forever. This scene seemed like Sheridan’s commentary on his frustrations with 'Sons of Anarchy', delivering a lesson about respecting boundaries.

Sheridan also made it clear that he took lessons from his 'Sons of Anarchy' experience. "I was killed in a f**k you car crash!" he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don’t do f**k you car crashes." Even during Kevin Costner’s controversial exit from 'Yellowstone', Sheridan ensured that John Dutton’s storyline was handled respectfully. While Sheridan’s jab at 'Sons of Anarchy' might have been playful, his time on the show shaped his approach to storytelling. That experience helped him create 'Yellowstone', one of television’s most talked-about dramas.