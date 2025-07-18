Jeremy Renner drops major ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 update in BTS photo — and we can't keep calm

Jeremy Renner shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram, giving fans an exciting sneak peek at 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4

Jeremy Renner has shared a thrilling new update about 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4. The show was renewed for a fourth season in December 2024, nearly four months after the end of season three. Filming for the new season of the Paramount+ crime thriller kicked off in early 2025. At that point in time, Paramount disclosed that the show would be returning with new episodes in October 2025. Not long ago, Renner gave a season four update by sharing a behind-the-scenes image on his Instagram page.

In the photo posted by Renner, he is seen sitting on a motorcycle that features the 'Mayor of Kingstown' logo on the side. In the caption, Renner confirmed that he and the team have wrapped filming for season four. "It’s OFFICIAL !! Season 4 complete !! Thank you to the cast and crew, and most importantly … the FANS — this season will be worth the wait, I promise. @mayorofkingstown," he wrote on Instagram.

Shortly afterward, fans of the show expressed their excitement for the upcoming installment of 'Mayor of Kingstown' in the comments. One user wrote, "After what this man went through, AND still giving us golden performances...truly inspiring." This was followed by a second user who said, "Congrats on another season down! Nice ride." A third added, "Congratulations!! Can’t wait to see the finished result in October. I hope you get some rest and relaxation now - you have definitely earned it." Meanwhile, another enthusiastic fan wrote, "You did it! Another season of Bad A$$ Mike! Can’t wait to see it!"

During a May 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Renner shed light on his return to the set of 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 and the emotional and physical hardships he went through following his traumatic snowplow accident. “It was something unlike I really felt before. I was in a place of self-doubt," he recalled. When the actor was asked about his mindset when he began filming for the third season of the Paramount show, he said, "I don't know if I'm physically capable of -- 'cause you know, it's 12 hours, 14 hours on a set. Whether you're doing stunts or not, it's exhausting."

Talking about his first days back on set, Renner explained, "That doesn't feel very good, doesn't make me feel confident 'cause I'm not confident in my body, my ability, right? So I wasn't quite there yet." At that point in time, the cast and crew of the show helped him every step of the way, and they even made a few adjustments here and there to get the scenes and episodes filmed, as well as accommodate his recovery. Since he did not have the same level of energy as he did before the accident, he admitted to falling asleep once in the middle of a scene. Then, Renner jokingly said, "At the end [of shooting the season], it was scheduling me more like a 14-year-old, so like, you know, certain amount of hours, more breaks, and that kind of stuff."