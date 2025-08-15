Tom Sandoval spills the beans on his upcoming 'AGT' live performance: 'It’s going to be more extra...'

"This is going to be [a] bigger performance, better and just overall," Tom Sandoval said.

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Tom Sandoval is dropping some hints about his 'America's Got Talent' live performance. During his latest interview with Billboard, the 43-year-old Bravo star candidly spoke about 'AGT' and shared how he was initially hesitant to participate in the NBC talent competition. Then, Sandoval quipped, “I was very, very nervous. I wasn’t sure I really wanted to do it. I thought, you know, I might be facing a lot of backlash online, and I just decided this is such a great opportunity for me … and for the band to be out there." Along with this, Sandoval also expressed his excitement about advancing to the next stage of the beloved show and said, "I am so excited!”

When Sandoval was asked about his upcoming 'AGT' performance, he shared, "Being able to perform again, when we come back, this is going to be [a] bigger performance, better and just overall, more—a lot." For their next performance, Sandoval and his band, The Most Extras, will be performing a cover of The Weeknd's smashing hit song 'Blinding Lights', which topped the Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks in 2020.

Then, 'The Traitors' Season 3 star further elaborated, “It’s going to be more extra than the first one! We’re going to step it up as far as, like, just the overall production of our performance. Just really give it our all. We’re gonna be going in a little bit of a different direction, music-wise. So I’m really excited for people to see the variety and the versatility that our band has. You’ll have never seen us perform this song the way it’s going to be performed. It will definitely be our own. Trust me!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sandoval stated that he does have a goal in mind regarding the live performance. Sandoval continued, “I wanted to really showcase the fact that we’re a band that pretty much plays everything and anything. So I wanted to have a nice little juxtaposition to what we did before, so in the sense of like, genre and era and things like that.” Furthermore, Sandoval mentioned that he was focused on impressing Cowell, who didn't like his vocals during the audition.

For his audition on 'AGT' Season 20, Sandoval took over the stage alongside his band, The Most Extras, and performed an electrifying version of A-ha's 1985 smash hit 'Take On Me.' Following his performance, Sandoval and his band received a standing ovation from all the judges, including Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B, except Cowell. When Cowell was asked to share his feedback on Sandoval and his band's performance, he quipped, "For me, the vocals weren't great, Tom. I'm going to be honest with you. However, not everyone comes on this show to get a record deal. Sometimes, it's about being true to who you are." However, Sandoval "did not take offense to” Cowell's remarks about his singing and said, “I’ve been vocally training every day and just doing the best I can to keep improving myself. [I’m] always trying to get better.”