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When does ‘Crystal Lake’ premiere on Peacock? Release schedule, episode guide, and more

The 'Friday the 13th' prequel explores Pamela Voorhees’ troubled past, her grief over Jason’s death and the unsettling questions raised.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Linda Cardellini in a still from 'Crystal Lake' (Cover Image Source: Matt Infante | Peacock)
Linda Cardellini in a still from 'Crystal Lake' (Cover Image Source: Matt Infante | Peacock)

'Crystal Lake,' a prequel to the 'Friday the 13th' horror franchise, explores the aftermath of Jason Voorhees’ drowning and the past of his mother, Pamela. Created by Brad Caleb Kane, the series stars Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees and revisits the town at the center of the franchise’s chilling history. The series joins Peacock’s horror catalog, which includes titles such as 'Teacup' and 'John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise.'

All eight episodes of ‘Crystal Lake’ are set to premiere on Peacock on October 15. Individual episode titles have not yet been revealed. Other cast members include William Catlett, Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom. Callum Vinson, Nick Cordileone, Joy Suprano, Danielle Kotch and Phoenix Parnevik appear in recurring roles. Brad Caleb Kane also serves as the series' writer and executive producer. 

Linda Cardellini in a still from 'Crystal Lake'
Linda Cardellini in a still from 'Crystal Lake' (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

The other executive producers include Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian, Stuart Manashil, Tyson Bidner, Michael Lennox and Roy Lee. Michael Lennox directs the first three episodes. Celine Held and Logan George direct Episodes 4-6, while Quyen Tran directs the final two episodes.

The story begins nearly a year after Jason Voorhees, Pamela’s young son, drowned in the town lake. Still grieving his death, Pamela faces renewed scrutiny when two strangers arrive at her door and begin asking questions about her past. Their arrival sets off a disturbing chain of events, leaving the townspeople questioning who Pamela Voorhees really is. As the mystery deepens, the series examines the secrets surrounding her life and the tragedy that shaped the Voorhees family. 

William Catlett in a still from 'Crystal Lake'
William Catlett in a still from 'Crystal Lake' (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

Cardellini is known for her performances as Lindsay Weir in 'Freaks and Geeks,' nurse Sam Taggart in 'ER,' and Judy Hale in 'Dead to Me.' Her film credits include the live-action 'Scooby-Doo' movies and Marvel’s 'Avengers' franchise. William Catlett has appeared in 'Constellation' and 'True Story,' while Devin Kessler has a credit in 'Godfather of Harlem.'

Filming for the prequel series 'Crystal Lake' took place extensively across New Jersey, including Jersey City, Blairstown, and Clifton. Although scouts visited Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, the camp featured in the 1980 film, the production ultimately chose Camp Ocawasin in West Milford as its principal Camp Crystal Lake location. Other forest and camp scenes were filmed at Camp Winnebago in Rockaway Township and at the former Camp Tamarack in the Ramapo Valley County Reservation.

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