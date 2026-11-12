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‘The Vampire Diaries’ favorites reunite for Netflix’s upcoming college romance ‘Icebreaker’

Paul Wesley and Sara Canning reunite for Netflix’s college sports romance ‘Icebreaker,’ years after starring together in ‘The Vampire Diaries.’
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 44 MINUTES AGO
(L) Paul Wesley with 'Icebreaker' book; (R) Sara Canning in 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009) (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram | @paulwesley; @CW)
(L) Paul Wesley with 'Icebreaker' book; (R) Sara Canning in 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009) (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram | @paulwesley; @CW)

Two familiar faces from 'The Vampire Diaries' are heading back into the world of television together, this time for a college-set sports romance. Paul Wesley and Sara Canning are reuniting for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Hannah Grace’s bestselling novel 'Icebreaker'. The actors, who previously played Stefan Salvatore and Jenna Sommers in the supernatural drama, will take on coaching roles in the new series.

Wesley is set to play Coach Faulkner, who leads the Maple Hills University hockey team, while Canning will portray Coach Brady, head of the school’s figure skating program. Their characters will be part of a story where two competitive sports teams find their paths crossing on and off the ice.

The series centers on Anastasia "Stassie" Allen, played by Daisy Jelley, an ambitious figure skater working toward her Olympic dream, and Nate Hawkins, played by Connor Simos, a hockey player hoping to turn professional. Their rivalry takes an unexpected turn when circumstances bring their teams together at the same rink. As Stassie and Nate spend more time around each other, their competitive tension develops into an enemies-to-lovers romance. The story blends college life, athletic ambition and relationship drama, with both leads trying to balance personal feelings against their sporting goals.

Sara Canning poses for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @saracanning)

The supporting cast includes Gabriel Tierney, Auliʻi Cravalho, Peter Berry, Chaneil Kular, Devin Craig and Aidan Shaw. The series is being developed by Jade Halley Bartlett, with Amanda Lasher serving as showrunner and writer. Unwell Productions is among the production partners, with Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan and Mina Lefevre executive producing.

Netflix has confirmed that production is underway, but has not announced a premiere date.

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