Justin Timberlake’s ‘tell-all’ docuseries to revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy

Justin Timberlake will shed light on some key moments from his life and career in the four-part Apple TV docuseries

Justin Timberlake is reportedly set to revisit some of the most talked-about moments of his career in a four-part docuseries for Apple TV, expected to premiere in December, as per Variety. Described as a "tell-all," the series is said to feature Janet Jackson discussing the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show controversy. According to the publication, three sources confirmed the project, with one saying Jackson will address the "wardrobe malfunction" that occurred during her performance with Timberlake. Another source told the outlet that Timberlake will discuss some of Britney Spears' recent comments about their past relationship. The docuseries is directed by Fisher Stevens.

Further details are not available as of this writing, and representatives for Timberlake, Jackson and Apple either declined to comment or did not respond to Variety’s requests. Timberlake has worked with Apple since starring in the 2021 Apple Original film 'Palmer'. The reported docuseries comes after a relatively quiet period for the singer, who made a guest appearance at Jay-Z's concert in Paris last month but has largely stayed out of the spotlight since his 'Forget Tomorrow' tour.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett)

The tour supported his album 'Everything I Thought It Was', released in March 2024, and concluded in July 2025. In the same month, Timberlake revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, which he said affected his performances and caused fatigue and nerve-related symptoms. "I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme Disease, which I don’t say so you feel bad for me, but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes," he wrote on social media. "Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

Justin Timberlake looks across the course during the Saturday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Image Source: Patrick Smith | Getty Images)

The Super Bowl incident sparked widespread debate over broadcast standards and unequal public scrutiny of the two performers. Jackson faced intense backlash and professional consequences, while Timberlake’s career continued with comparatively less disruption. The controversy also prompted changes in live-event broadcasting, including tighter controls and delays during major televised performances.