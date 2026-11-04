MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘One Day’ writer to adapt Curtis Sittenfeld’s bestselling novel ‘Prep’ for Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming YA series’ storyline follows a scholarship student’s high school journey at an elite boarding school.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Curtis Sittenfeld’s book ‘Prep’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Tudum)
Curtis Sittenfeld’s book ‘Prep’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Tudum)

For fans waiting for another YA series, Netflix has ordered a TV series based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s debut novel. ‘Prep’ follows scholarship student Lee Fiora through her high school years as she navigates friendships, crushes, heartbreaks, and more. It would be interesting to witness Fiora navigating through “privileged, confident classmates at Ault, an elite fictional New England prep school.”

The young adult (YA) series is adapted for the streamer by Nicole Taylor. Fans might know her from her previous works, including ‘One Day’ and ‘Three Girls.’ The team of executive producers (EP) for ‘Prep’ includes Gloria Sanchez and Sittenfeld, whose own boarding school experiences have “heavily inspired the novel.” Netflix describes the book as “A runaway hit” when it was first published in 2005. It topped the New York Times bestseller list for weeks and soon became a modern classic campus novel.

Referring to its 22-year wait, Sittenfeld told Tudum, “I’m overjoyed that Netflix is making ‘PREP’ as a TV show - the 22-year wait was worth it! Obviously, Netflix is Netflix, with its amazing power and reach.” She also talked about the team working on the series, “I also love that the two of the people behind the project both read my novel as young adults and are now talented women at the height of their professional powers.” She added, “My 51-year-old self can’t wait to see what they do with this story of privilege, longing, and teen angst.”

The streamer’s previous YA series that have become fan favorites include ‘Outer Banks’, ‘Ginny & Georgia ’, ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’, ‘Crew Girl’, ‘Never Have I Ever’, and more. As for the ‘Prep’ cast taking on the lead roles, Netflix has yet to reveal more details.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who is Ultron based on? ‘VisionQuest’ Episode 7 finally reveals the show’s main villain
TV

Who is Ultron based on? ‘VisionQuest’ Episode 7 finally reveals the show’s main villain

'VisionQuest' reveals the Client's real identity, and it is deeply connected to Ultron
2026-11-04T07:14:07.000Z
Who is Dr. Phineas Horton? ‘VisionQuest’ Episode 7 introduces Marvel’s original Human Torch
TV

Who is Dr. Phineas Horton? ‘VisionQuest’ Episode 7 introduces Marvel’s original Human Torch

'VisionQuest' features Paul Bettany playing three characters in Episode 7 titled 'Immolation'
2026-11-04T05:39:20.000Z
Is Ellen an impostor? ‘Phony’ Episode 4 raises questions about Sonny’s mother
TV

Is Ellen an impostor? ‘Phony’ Episode 4 raises questions about Sonny’s mother

‘Phony’ episode 4 deepens the mystery surrounding Ellen’s identity as Sonny investigates rumors of a dead body buried in the woods
2026-11-04T03:54:30.000Z
Justin Timberlake’s ‘tell-all’ docuseries to revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy
TV

Justin Timberlake’s ‘tell-all’ docuseries to revisit 2004 Super Bowl controversy

Justin Timberlake will shed light on some key moments from his life and career in the four-part Apple TV docuseries
2026-11-04T02:38:30.000Z
Netflix sets Season 2 release date for Emmy-winning ‘Blue Eye Samurai’
TV

Netflix sets Season 2 release date for Emmy-winning ‘Blue Eye Samurai’

Netflix’s acclaimed animated series 'Blue Eye Samurai' returns for its second season, continuing Mizu’s quest for vengeance in London.
2026-11-03T17:26:12.000Z
‘Abbott Elementary’ adds ‘SNL’ favorite for Season 6 guest appearance
TV

‘Abbott Elementary’ adds ‘SNL’ favorite for Season 6 guest appearance

An ‘SNL’ alum is heading to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6, bringing another Quinta Brunson collaboration into the spotlight. Here’s what he shared about the guest appearance.
2026-11-03T16:41:30.000Z
Where to watch ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 as new episodes won't stream on Netflix
TV

Where to watch ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 as new episodes won't stream on Netflix

Emily Lane faces her hacker ex, Aaron, after the Season 2 finale cliffhanger at her front door
2026-11-03T10:53:05.000Z
‘Line of Fire’ misses its usual slot as NBC airs ‘The Voice’ special but here's when new episode airs
THE VOICE

‘Line of Fire’ misses its usual slot as NBC airs ‘The Voice’ special but here's when new episode airs

'Line of Fire' was missing from its usual Monday slot on November 2 for this reason
2026-11-03T09:29:20.000Z
‘Hunger Games’ star in talks to play iconic Marvel mutant Iceman in ‘X-Men’ reboot
TV

‘Hunger Games’ star in talks to play iconic Marvel mutant Iceman in ‘X-Men’ reboot

The reported casting would put ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ star Ben Wang in a role previously played by Shawn Ashmore in Fox’s ‘X-Men’ film series
2026-11-03T09:17:48.000Z
Who is JonBenét Ramsey? ABC’s new docu reveals chilling details about 30-yr-old unresolved mystery
TV

Who is JonBenét Ramsey? ABC’s new docu reveals chilling details about 30-yr-old unresolved mystery

The documentary takes a closer look at new DNA testing technology as it sheds light on JonBenét Ramsey’s murder
2026-11-03T08:56:03.000Z