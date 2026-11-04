‘One Day’ writer to adapt Curtis Sittenfeld’s bestselling novel ‘Prep’ for Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming YA series’ storyline follows a scholarship student’s high school journey at an elite boarding school.

For fans waiting for another YA series, Netflix has ordered a TV series based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s debut novel. ‘Prep’ follows scholarship student Lee Fiora through her high school years as she navigates friendships, crushes, heartbreaks, and more. It would be interesting to witness Fiora navigating through “privileged, confident classmates at Ault, an elite fictional New England prep school.”

The young adult (YA) series is adapted for the streamer by Nicole Taylor. Fans might know her from her previous works, including ‘One Day’ and ‘Three Girls.’ The team of executive producers (EP) for ‘Prep’ includes Gloria Sanchez and Sittenfeld, whose own boarding school experiences have “heavily inspired the novel.” Netflix describes the book as “A runaway hit” when it was first published in 2005. It topped the New York Times bestseller list for weeks and soon became a modern classic campus novel.

Referring to its 22-year wait, Sittenfeld told Tudum, “I’m overjoyed that Netflix is making ‘PREP’ as a TV show - the 22-year wait was worth it! Obviously, Netflix is Netflix, with its amazing power and reach.” She also talked about the team working on the series, “I also love that the two of the people behind the project both read my novel as young adults and are now talented women at the height of their professional powers.” She added, “My 51-year-old self can’t wait to see what they do with this story of privilege, longing, and teen angst.”

The streamer’s previous YA series that have become fan favorites include ‘Outer Banks’, ‘Ginny & Georgia ’, ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’, ‘Crew Girl’, ‘Never Have I Ever’, and more. As for the ‘Prep’ cast taking on the lead roles, Netflix has yet to reveal more details.