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Apple TV’s ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ plans major changes for potential Season 3

Chris Black and Matt Fraction created the series that has followed Monarch across two timelines
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ (Cover Image Source: Apple TV Press)
A still from ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ (Cover Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Apple TV and Legendary Television are negotiating to produce a third season of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,’ which Variety reports will differ drastically from the first two seasons. The third season will bring a brand new showrunner, writing team, and Titans from Legendary’s Monsterverse. Several people have been approached to become the showrunner, and so far, there is no news on whether characters from the first two seasons will return.

A still from ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

The series was created by ‘Severance star’ Chris Black, alongside comic book writer Matt Fraction. Since the series’ premiere on Apple TV on November 17, 2023, Black has been serving as the showrunner. However, moving forward with a brand new showrunner and writers’ room means season three will be drastically different when it comes to the team leading the series. It’s unknown at this point if Fraction will be involved in any capacity. The executive producers for season two are Tory Tunnell, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, and Lawrence Trilling. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co., Ltd. (owners of the Godzilla character) are also executive producers.

Interestingly, the franchise has expanded past the core series before this shake-up surfaced. On December 17, 2025, Apple announced a Young Lee Shaw prequel series, titled simply as ‘Young Lee Shaw’. The prequel stars and is executive produced by ‘Thunderbolts*’ star Wyatt Russell, who plays a young version of Lee Shaw in the 1950s timeline of the flagship series alongside his father Kurt Russell as the older version. The prequel revolves around a covert operation behind enemy lines in 1984 to stop the Soviets. ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Joby Harold is the showrunner for the prequel. Joby now oversees all of Apple’s Monsterverse TV shows via his Safehouse Pictures banner thanks to a new overall deal with Legendary.

A still from ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

The series follows the Monarch organisation from 2014’s ‘Godzilla’ across two timelines. The present-day team is led by Anna Sawai as Cate Randa. They also feature Mari Yamamoto, Kiersey Clemons, and Ren Watabe. Season 2 sees new additions of Cliff Curtis and Amber Midthunder. Season 2 premiered on February 27 and concluded on May 1 after ten episodes. The season saw Titan X returning to Skull Island to battle against Kong. We also learned that the Axis Mundi can be used for time travel, as an older version of Lee Shaw reached out to his younger self inside the realm. This explains why Lee and Keiko, who both spent time in the realm, experienced time at different rates. Meanwhile, there is no official renewal for Season 3. However, it has been reported that changes will happen depending on ongoing negotiations between Apple TV and Legendary. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Apple TV.

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