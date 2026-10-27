Why is Matthew Perry’s dad not in Netflix’s new doc? Sister explains John Bennett Perry’s absence

Mia Perry Bowick explains her father’s absence and shares family memories in Netflix’s new documentary.

Matthew Perry had a family connection on 'Friends' unrelated to the Bings. His real-life father, actor John Bennett Perry, guest-starred on the sitcom, and the two also played father and son in other projects. Netflix’s 'The One About Matthew Perry,' released October 27, revisits Matthew’s life through memories shared by his loved ones. His half-sister, Mia Perry Bowick, is among those telling his story, but their father is absent from the interviews.

Matthew’s half-sister, Mia Perry Bowick, revealed that their father’s health prevented him from participating. “Our dad has been ill for a long time,” she explains that John wanted to help tell his son’s story but was too unwell to participate.

John Bennett Perry (L) poses with his son, Matthew Perry (Image Source: Matthew Perry/Instagram)

Mia is the only member of Matthew’s family to participate in the three-part series. She explains that representing the Perry side of the family fell to her. Her recollections include how much John valued his son’s determination to recover from addiction. “My dad was extremely proud of how hard Matthew worked to get well. And he backed him up 100 percent in anything he wanted to do to get well.”

Matthew also turned to his parents when he needed help. In February 2001, he called his parents from a Dallas hotel room while filming ‘Serving Sara’ and asked for help getting sober. He left the set and met them in Los Angeles, where they took him to rehab, People reported. “It was scary. I didn’t want to die,” he told the publication in 2002.

John is an actor, model, and musician whose credits include 'Little House on the Prairie' and 'Murder, She Wrote.' He also appeared in Old Spice commercials. He and Matthew’s mother, Suzanne Morrison, separated before their son’s first birthday. After his parents separated, Matthew moved to Ottawa with Suzanne. At 15, he moved to California to live with John.

Suzanne later married 'Dateline' correspondent Keith Morrison, Matthew’s stepfather. John married Debby, with whom he welcomed Mia. Matthew and John subsequently played father and son in the 1997 film 'Fools Rush In' and a 2004 'Scrubs' episode that Matthew directed. On 'Friends,' however, John played the father of Rachel Green’s boyfriend, Joshua Burgin, in Season 4’s 'The One with Rachel’s New Dress.'

Matthew Perry’s half-sister, Mia Perry Bowick, in a still from 'The One About Matthew Perry' (Image Source: Netflix)

Mia’s memories also show how closely the family followed Matthew’s life through his work. She recalled attending the taping of Chandler and Monica’s wedding in 'Friends.' With Matthew moving in and out of treatment, the family worried about his future. Watching the scene, she wondered whether this might be their closest experience of seeing him marry.

Suzanne, Keith and Matthew’s other half-siblings do not participate in the series. His five main 'Friends' co-stars are also absent from its interviews, having been approached, director Mary Robertson confirmed. Mia nevertheless recalls their presence at Matthew’s funeral after his death at 54 on October 28, 2023. They arrived together, embraced her, and held hands around his casket.