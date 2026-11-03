'Chicago Fire' Season 15 welcomes 'NCIS' alum as Violet's mother

'Chicago Fire' Season 15 will introduce Violet's mother in an episode titled 'Over the Edge'

'Chicago Fire' is welcoming an 'NCIS' alum in an important role. According to One Chicago Center, Melinda McGraw will appear as Violet's mother, Margaret Mikami. She will debut in Season 15 Episode 6, which is set to air on Wednesday, November 11. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the episode is titled 'Over the Edge,' and the synopsis reads, "The probies take on their last day at Firehouse 51 when Kidd receives shocking news; Violet and Novak begin fundraising for the Joint Duty Program and receive a surprising donation." Since Melinda's storyline is connected to Violet, it's likely that the donation comes from Margaret.

A still of Diane from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Cliff Lipson)

Melinda is best known for playing Diane Sterling in 'NCIS.' She was Gibbs' second wife, who later married Gibbs’ friend, FBI Agent Tobias Fornell. Sergei Mishnev killed Diane in Season 12, and four seasons later, she appeared as a ghost to Gibbs. Margaret Mikami was introduced in Season 15's premiere when Violet (Hanako Greensmith) sent her mother's call to voicemail. It seems things are great between them. Violet has been around for eight seasons, but not much is known about her family life. Margaret's arrival is set to shed more light on her background and her complicated family dynamic.

A still of Violet from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)

Showrunner Victor Teran spoke about the phone call at the premiere and teased what lies ahead. “I think that you’re right to notice that it was her last name on that phone,” he told Soaps.com, “and yeah, we’re definitely trying to tease some mystery about that, and we’re not going to disappoint. We will come back to that phone call.” The showrunner wanted the audience to know “more about her (Violet) and her backstory, and where she comes from and what complications she has in her past. So I’m really excited for people to see that because we’re going to get into all that.” Currently, Violet is exploring a possible romance with a former classmate named Jacob. To find out how Violet's story unfolds, tune in to NBC at 9/8c every Wednesday.