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Sharon Horgan's ‘Youth’ gets an unexpected renewal update just hours after Season 1 finale

After a season of romantic mishaps and family struggles, Alex's story may not be over yet. Here's what HBO has revealed.
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Sharon Horgan in 'Youth' (Cover Image Source: HBO | Photo by Natalie Seery)
Sharon Horgan in 'Youth' (Cover Image Source: HBO | Photo by Natalie Seery)

Less than 24 hours after Season 1 of ‘Youth’ concluded on November 1, HBO officially renewed the show for Season 2. Sharon Horgan (Peabody & BAFTA winner) will reprise her role as literary agent Alex in this comedy, which she also created, writes, stars in, and executive produces. The series follows a 50-year-old divorcee trying to find love and intimacy while looking after her ill parents and working to mend her relationship with her son Ruari (Aran Murphy). Ruari, meanwhile, is struggling to settle into college. Amid these challenges, Alex also deals with a urinary tract infection (UTI). The show premiered on HBO on September 20, with two episodes. It ran for eight episodes, and the finale left Alex at a crossroads.

A still from ‘Youth’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Horgan said in a press release, “I’m so happy to get another opportunity to live out my emotional and biological crises on HBO. I can’t think of a better platform to air my UTI problems on. The response to ‘Youth’ has been beyond what I could have hoped for. I’m so grateful for the response and the chance to work with this incredible cast and creative team once more.” Meanwhile, Amy Gravitt, head of comedy series at HBO, said, “In a way that only she can, Sharon has created a show that makes us howl with laughter and with tears – often in the same moment. Each performance in ‘Youth’ is more delightful than the next. Along with our partners at Merman, we are so thrilled to have this brilliant ensemble back for another season.”

A still from ‘Youth’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Season 1 also stars Rupert Friend as Patrick, Sharlene Whyte as Sam, and Robbie Gee as Frank. HBO will announce the Season 2 cast at a later date. There has been no announcement regarding when the next installment will premiere or how many episodes it will have. The show is produced by Merman, creators of ‘Amandaland,’ ‘Bad Sisters,’ and ‘Vladimir.’ It is executive produced by Horgan alongside Faye Dorn, Jim Kleverweis, and Dawn Shadforth, who is also the director. All eight episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on HBO Max.

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