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'Don't Breathe' and 'Baby Reindeer' stars join comedy thriller set in Italian Alps

A getaway in the Italian Alps turns deadly when a group of friends drinks cursed grappa. As body count rises, the survivors must uncover the truth.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
(L)A still of Stephen Lang and Daniel Zovatto from 'Don't Breathe' and (R)Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd and Nava Mau attend Netflix Fall Showcase for 'Baby Reindeer' (Cover Image Source: (L) Stage 6 Films, (R) Getty Images | Photo By Presley Ann)
(L)A still of Stephen Lang and Daniel Zovatto from 'Don't Breathe' and (R)Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd and Nava Mau attend Netflix Fall Showcase for 'Baby Reindeer' (Cover Image Source: (L) Stage 6 Films, (R) Getty Images | Photo By Presley Ann)

WTFilms has boarded 'The Dregs,' a comedy thriller set in the Italian Alps, for a sales launch at the American Film Market (AFM). The film follows a group of friends whose getaway turns deadly after they drink a cursed bottle of grappa.

The ensemble cast includes Charlie Gillespie from 'Splitsville' and Nava Mau from 'Baby Reindeer,' alongside Stephen Lang from 'Don’t Breathe,' who plays an evil waiter whose bewitched grappa recipe takes out the group one by one. As their numbers dwindle and even witchcraft fails to break the curse, the hungover survivors race to outlast the poisoned drink and track down its mysterious creator.

The film is in post-production after wrapping production in British Columbia earlier this year. WTFilms will unveil a promo reel at AFM. 'The Dregs' marks the directorial debut of Connor Martin, who also wrote the screenplay.

NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Charlie Gillespie at the Tubi 'NewFronts '26' presentation at Pier 59 on March 24, 2026 in New York City. (Image Source: Ben Hider | PictureGroup for Tubi)

Martin was featured on the 2024 annual Black List and won Chroma and Fantastic Fest’s 2026 Pitch Lab in September with his 1970s-set folk horror film 'Father Figure.' The prize, judged this year by Gore Verbinski, Catherine Hardwicke and Nicolas Curcio, comes with a $100,000 financing award from Chroma, a distribution deal and a premiere at next year’s Fantastic Fest.

Previous winners include Curcio’s 'Play House', which has since sold to Focus Features and Blumhouse for a theatrical release.

Richard Gadd and Nava Mau in 'Baby Reindeer' (@netflix)

"'The Dregs' is the product of a talented cast and crew taking full ownership of their craft to elevate the laughs and thrills to their fullest extent," Martin said. "WTFilms' strong reputation for elevating genre-bending films and finding the best home precedes them. We are lucky to have them on board." The film is produced by Anwar Pictures, Fraulein Filmworks, Microelle, Astral Plane and Rosewood.

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