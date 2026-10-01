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What happened to Dr Cox? 'Scrubs' Season 2 premiere reveals fan-favorite character's fate

'Scrubs' Season 2, starring Zach Braff, airs new episodes every Wednesday on ABC
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of J.D. and Dr. Cox from 'Scrubs' (Cover Image Source: ABC)
A still of J.D. and Dr. Cox from 'Scrubs' (Cover Image Source: ABC)

Season 2 of the 'Scrubs' revival recently returned with back-to-back episodes, and things are not looking too good. The Season 1 finale left viewers on the edge of their seats with the revelation that Doctor Cox (John C. McGinley) was suffering from an autoimmune disease. The condition was concerning, as it put Cox's life in considerable danger due to a looming kidney issue. J.D. (Zach Braff), Elliott (Sarah Chalke), Turk (Donald Faison), and Carla (Judy Reyes) spent most of the new episodes trying to prevent the condition from becoming more serious. Ultimately, it was JD who managed to balance the medications in a way that helped him avoid a potentially fatal outcome.

A still of Cox from 'Scrubs'
A still of Cox from 'Scrubs' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Sergei Bachlakov)

'My First Time in a While' sees the beloved Cox at his most vulnerable, as he adjusts to life as a patient. He prods the foursome about their failure to determine what is wrong with him while also seeming irritated that he needs assistance with even the most basic tasks. This leads to a heartwarming moment with Carla, where he shares his fears about his new reality. Carla takes his hand and reassures him that she knows how to help a patient through this and will be there for him every step of the way. 'My Mentee' sees Cox feeling much better, as JD finally finds a way to manage his condition. However, he still doesn’t allow his mentor to leave the hospital.

A still of Cox and Carla from 'Scrubs'
A still of Cox and Carla from 'Scrubs' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Sergei Bachlakov)

However, fans need not worry, as the beloved doctor wasn’t admitted for a serious medical reason but to bypass insurance rates. The team behind the scenes assures fans that nothing heartbreaking awaits Cox. "It’s like once you conquer one thing, maybe you conquer the physical aspect of it, but then there’s a monetary aspect. There’s so much to being ill and having a chronic illness, and it keeps him back in our world, but we don’t want the audience to worry because we love this character, and it’s not like we want to do something to him," showrunner Aseem Batra explained to TV Insider. "I feel comfortable that this is not a spoiler for me, like, hey, we can enjoy this ride. This illness was chosen too because, even though nobody wants an autoimmune disease, it can be managed so well with the right medications." Things, however, aren't looking so good for J.D., who Grant (John Higgins) reports for helping Cox. 

Meanwhile, J.D.'s relationship with Charlie (Rachel Bilson) continues as his ex-wife Elliot tries to mentor Tosh (Ava Bunn). The newbie's relationship with Asher (Jacob Dudman) also comes under HR's radar. 'Scrubs' will air new episodes every Wednesday at 8/7c on ABC.

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