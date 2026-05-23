Does ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ have a post-credits scene? Here’s what to know about ‘Star Wars’ latest film

As ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ hits theaters, fans are already wondering whether the ‘Star Wars’ film hides anything after the credits.

‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ has finally landed in theaters. The latest entry in the ‘Star Wars’ universe officially hit cinemas on May 22, bringing Din Djarin and everyone’s favorite tiny green troublemaker back to the big screen. And while fans are excited about the movie itself, another question also started making the rounds online almost immediately after the first screenings began. Does the movie have a post-credit scene? These days, audiences have basically been trained to stay glued to their seats until the theater lights come on. But in the case of ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’, viewers actually do not need to wait around once the credits start rolling. The movie does not include a post-credit scene or even a mid-credit tease. Once the story ends, that is pretty much it.

A still of Din Djarin from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

Lucasfilm had plenty of options if it wanted to toss in a little extra something. Instead, the studio decided to keep things simple this time around. One possible reason may have been the film’s unusual approach to its credits. For the first time in the history of a ‘Star Wars’ theatrical release, the movie includes opening credits that spotlight major cast and crew members right at the beginning. That is not something longtime fans are used to seeing from this franchise. This movie changes that formula almost immediately. As Din Djarin and Grogu arrive at a New Republic base in the opening scene, the audience is shown a proper cast list on screen. Pedro Pascal receives top billing, which makes sense considering Din remains the center of the story.

A still of Din Djarin and Grogu from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

Right after him comes Jeremy Allen White, who steps into the galaxy as Rotta the Hutt. The credits also recognize stunt performers Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder. Then comes the final credited cast spot, which goes to Sigourney Weaver. She appears in the movie as a character named Ward. Because the movie places those names upfront, some fans think Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company may have skipped a post-credit sequence to avoid making audiences sit through another long block of credits at the end. Whether it was the exact reason or not, the result stays the same: once the ending arrives, viewers are free to leave the theater without worrying they missed some big reveal.

A still of Grogu from 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Image Source: Instagram | @starwars)

The lack of a post-credit scene also means Lucasfilm is not aggressively teasing the next chapter just yet. There is no sudden cliffhanger screaming “To be continued!” before the audience leaves the theater. Instead, the ending quietly leaves the door cracked open for more stories whenever the studio decides it is time. Considering how popular these characters remain, it would honestly be surprising if this turns out to be the last ride for Din and Grogu. The pair have become two of the biggest modern faces of ‘Star Wars’, and Disney knows exactly how much fans love them.