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John Krasinski drops major update on 'Jack Ryan' franchise after 'Ghost War': 'We're sort of heading...'

The Prime Video series premiered in 2018 and ran for four seasons, ending in 2023. This was followed by 'Ghost War' earlier this week
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Sienna Miller, Wendell Pierce, and John Krasinski in a still from 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War' (Cover image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)
Sienna Miller, Wendell Pierce, and John Krasinski in a still from 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War' (Cover image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War' ended with John Krasinski's Dr. Ryan returning to the CIA as its deputy director. The conclusion serves as a clear path to more of the titular character's future, and sets up potential sequels — in this case, more films that would be continuation of the previous seasons. The Prime Video series premiered in 2018 and ran for four seasons, ending in 2023. In his latest, Krasinski offered a major update, and hinted at his willingness to reprise the role. 

A still of John Krasinski from 'Jack Ryan: Ghost War' (Cover image credit: Amazon MGM Studios | Photo by Jonny Cournoyer)
A still of John Krasinski from 'Jack Ryan: Ghost War' (Cover image credit: Amazon MGM Studios | Photo by Jonny Cournoyer)

Speaking to JoBlo Celebrity Access, the '13 Hours' star shed light on the future. "It's a really good question," Krasinski said. "Listen, I'm such a huge fan of the Clancy novels and the Clancy movies. If you're paying attention to the show in that way, we always tip our hat to one of the one of the books or one of the story lines… Listen, the fact that, spoiler alert, at the end of the the movie I become deputy director, that's in the canon. And so, I always like to think that we could do that, but it would have to be organic. You know what I mean? You wouldn't just do it just to do it. But right now, we're sort of heading on a path that always follows Clancy." The books ultimately see Ryan becoming the President of the United States. In Clancy's novels, he rises from the ranks of an analyst to Deputy Director of the CIA — a well-documented cannon, which 'Ghost War' follows.

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan in Prime Video action pack series 'Jack Ryan' (@jackryanpv/Instagram)
John Krasinski as Jack Ryan in Prime Video action pack series 'Jack Ryan' (@jackryanpv/Instagram)

At the time of writing, there is no official word on whether there will be another Jack Ryan movie in the works. Much depends on the reception of the newly-released feature, along with viewership, and the actors' commitments to return. With Krasinski hinting at a possible reprising of his role, there is good news for now for the franchise faithful. On the movie front, 'Ghost War' opened to positive reviews from critics for being a crisp, pacy, and slick political thriller. The official logline reads, "In this new film, Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner -- razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) -- Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest."

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