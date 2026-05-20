‘The Brutalist’ director’s next X-rated film lands multi-award winning cast despite mystery around project

The screenplay of the upcoming film runs up to two hundred pages and is being filmed using rare 65mm film cameras

Director Brady Corbet, known for his epic film 'The Brutalist' starring Adrian Brody, is busy working on his upcoming project. Given the Oscar-nominated director's meticulous vision and dexterity of approach, it is no wonder that the yet-untitled upcoming film has already assembled a strong ensemble cast. The film's relevant details were revealed during a masterclass at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. Speaking at the masterclass, popular actress Cate Blanchett said that she's “about to work with Brady Corbet on a film.”

EXCLUSIVE: @SelenaGomez to star in Brady Corbet's 'X-rated, 4-hour' follow-up to THE BRUTALIST!https://t.co/9q0M8qvlYa — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 16, 2026

Following up on the news, Variety magazine confirmed that Blanchett is indeed starring in Corbett's upcoming film, which also features Michael Fassbender and Grammy-nominated pop star Selena Gomez in unconfirmed roles. The news of Gomez's participation in the film was previously reported by @TheInSneider on X. As of this writing, the plot details of the upcoming film are being kept tightly under wraps. However, Corbet himself had indicated in an interview that he intends to make an 'X-Rated' feature film set in the 1970s. Speaking with THR, Corbet had also added, "The film spans from the 19th century into the present day — it’s just predominantly focused on the ’70s. The film is really, really genre-defying." It is also worth noting that the film is reportedly being shot with extremely rare eight-perf 65mm cameras.

A still of Kate Blanchett in 'Disclaimer' (Image Source: Instagram | @appletv+)

Furthermore, Corbet had revealed at the Storyhouse Screenwriting Festival, held in Dublin last month, that his next film will be quite long. He added that the screenplay ran to 200 pages in total. By Comparison, 'The Brutalist,' which in itself was quite a lengthy film, was based on a script that ran up to 165 pages. Andrew Morrison has come on board as the producer of the upcoming film on behalf of his Kaplan Morrison production banner. Apart from 'The Brutalist,' Corbet has directed two feature films, namely 'The Childhood of a Leader' and 'Vox Lux'.

A still of Selena Gomez (Getty Images)

On the other hand, Gomez continues to be one of the most influential individuals of our time, consolidating her status as one of the most globally popular pop stars. Apart from her music career, Gomez has had a long and fulfilling acting career. She began her career with the Disney Channel series 'Wizards of Waverly Place,' which made her a household name. She then went on to star in 'Spring Breakers' by Harmony Korine and was most recently seen in the Jacques Audiard film 'Emilia Perez.' The 33-year-old has won a Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival alongside other stars such as Zoe Saldana and Adriana Paz. She was also a regular character on the Hulu series 'Only Murders of the Building,' and the show earned her an Emmy nomination.