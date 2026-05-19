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Missed watching 'Mother Mary' in theatres? Here's how you can watch Anne Hathaway's film at home

The film follows veteran pop star Mother Mary reuniting with her estranged costume designer and best friend Coel for a comeback concert
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
A still of Anne Hathaway from 'Mother Mary' (Image Source: Instagram | @a24)
A still of Anne Hathaway from 'Mother Mary' (Image Source: Instagram | @a24)

A24's most recent theatrically released film spans several genres. Starring 'The Devil Wears Prada' lead Anne Hathaway in the titular role, 'Mother Mary' is a psychological horror lensed through contemporary pop culture. The film is helmed by acclaimed director David Lowery and released in limited U.S. theatres on April 17. For all those members of the audience who missed watching 'Mother Mary' on the big screen, A24 has now come out with a pleasant surprise. 

Defined by the studio as a 'psychosexual pop opera, 'Mother Mary' is now available for home viewing. A24 is now offering options to rent or purchase the horror movie digitally, so it can be watched from the comfort of one's home. The cost to digitally rent the movie is $19.99, while purchasing it costs $24.99. To do so, interested audience members must visit the official A24 website. Loery has directed the movies 'The Green Knight' and 'A Ghost Story' in the past. Alongside Hathaway, the movie also stars Michaela Coel in a supporting role as Anselm. The rest of the cast includes Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, Isaura Barbé-Brown, with Sian Clifford, and FKA twigs. 

A still of Anne Hathaway from 'Mother Mary' (Image Source: A24)
A still of Anne Hathaway from 'Mother Mary' (Image Source: A24)

The plot of 'Mother Mary' follows a veteran popstar named Mother Mary, played by Hathaway, who shows up on the doorstep of her estranged former best friend and costume designer, portrayed by Anselm. Once together, the two embark on a journey of reconciliation and exorcism, guided by a spirit of collaboration. Since all of this takes place in the movie's world, as Mary prepares for a massive comeback performance, the very act of making a dress fit for the occasion becomes a bone of contention between Mary and Coel. In the end, despite Coel's painstaking efforts, Mother Mary doesn't ultimately wear the costume prepared for her performance. The official logline reads, "Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance." 

A still of Anne Hathaway from 'Mother Mary' (Image Source: A24)
A still of Anne Hathaway from 'Mother Mary' (Image Source: A24)

In an interview with ScreenRant's Tatiana Hullender, Lowery shared significant details about his vision for the movie. When asked about the fact that Mary doesn't wear the dress in the final performance, Lowery explained, "It was really important for the dress to be a work of art unto itself. If I want to get really obtuse with it, the dress is the song. This is a movie in which a song and a dress are one and the same thing. We are seeing her song at the end of the film." 

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