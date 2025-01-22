Taylor Sheridan’s 'conservative' message was clear in 'Sicario' long before 'Yellowstone' aired

How Taylor Sheridan’s ‘conservative’ themes in 'Sicario' set the stage for the intense, but emotional storytelling seen later in 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan has a talent for creating stories that leave you stunned and thinking deeply about life. Movies like 'Sicario' and shows like 'Yellowstone' don’t just entertain, they make you face uncomfortable truths about the world. Sheridan’s work is often called “conservative” by critics, but that’s an oversimplification. His stories don’t follow a specific political agenda. Instead, they show harsh realities, forcing viewers to question their own beliefs.

In 'Sicario', Sheridan takes a hard look at the drug war along the U.S.-Mexico border. Emily Blunt plays Kate Macer, an idealistic FBI agent who wants to bring justice to a lawless world. But the story doesn’t celebrate her idealism, it critiques it. The film shows how the brutal realities of the drug trade make her principles ineffective. This has led some fans to see 'Sicario' as leaning toward a conservative viewpoint. The film focuses on the importance of tough decisions and realism over idealism, themes that align with conservative ideas about foreign policy and security, as reported by Fandom Wire.

Critics have also labeled 'Yellowstone' a “Republican show” or the “red-state Game of Thrones.” But Sheridan has pushed back on this idea. In an interview with The Atlantic, he said, “And I just sit back laughing. I’m like, ‘Really?’ The show’s talking about the displacement of Native Americans and the way Native American women were treated and about corporate greed and the gentrification of the West, and land-grabbing. That’s a red-state show?” While Yellowstone might touch on themes that some see as conservative, it’s really about the complicated truths of American history and the modern-day issues tied to them. Sheridan’s work shows how greed, displacement, and power struggles shape our world, not just politics.

A fan of 'Sicario' sees it as a prime example of Sheridan’s perspective. They argued on a Reddit thread, "It's interesting though because you can absolutely argue Sicario is a movie that touts somewhat "conservative" ideology. I love it to death, but it is a film that has a very realpolitik outlook on geopolitical power-posturing. Things are the way they are and might make right. Nothing changes. The little naive, innocent Emily Blunt with her idealism and principles is shown as an inadequate force for good because she's not willing to do whatever it takes to defeat the enemy." That’s where Benicio del Toro’s character, Alejandro, steps in. Alejandro is morally ambiguous, but his pragmatic approach is what gets results. The fan explains that Sheridan’s script drives home this tough lesson about the real world. In Alejandro’s final speech, he tells Kate the brutal truth, sometimes you have to get your hands dirty to survive. This moment reflects a realpolitik worldview, where survival means making difficult choices and doing what’s necessary, even if it’s unpleasant.

A photo of Taylor Sheridan's sequel of 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado (Cover Image Source: Lionsgate)

Another fan points out that Sheridan doesn’t glamorize violence or dismiss idealism. Instead, his work shows the messy sophistication of life. He challenges viewers to think about their own morals and consider how they’d respond in a world where clear-cut answers don’t exist. Whether it’s the gritty realism of 'Sicario' or the family drama of 'Yellowstone', Sheridan’s storytelling goes beyond simple labels. His so-called “conservative” perspective is just one lens through which he examines the world. What he truly does is hold up a mirror to reality, showing the flaws, struggles, and truths that shape our lives. You can stream 'Yellowstone' on Peacock and 'Sicario' on Prime Video.