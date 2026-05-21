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David Fincher and Brad Pitt’s ‘The Adventures of Cliff Booth’ gets surprise IMAX release — and that’s not it

Cliff Booth's Hollywood shenanigans, set in the 1970s, will arrive on the big screen this Thanksgiving.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) in 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) in 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Brad Pitt's role as Cliff Booth is heading to the big screen after all. Directed by David Fincher, the movie, titled 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth,' is based on a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino. Initially, Tarantino wanted to direct the standalone sequel to his successful 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019). However, things could not pan out as expected, and he gave Fincher his blessing to proceed with the project as director, as per Deadline. The movie was announced in 2024. It landed on Netflix due to Fincher's exclusive deal with the streamer. Now the streamer has announced the movie will hit the big screen first, and then go to streaming. 

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' (Image Source: Columbia Pictures | Everett Collection)
Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth in 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' (Image Source: Columbia Pictures | Everett Collection)

Pitt originated the role of Cliff Booth in the widely acclaimed movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' Booth was an enigmatic stuntman and fixer who stopped the Manson Family in the 2019 venture. For his performance, Pitt won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and other accolades. The sequel's story takes place in 1977, several years after the events of the original movie, featuring Booth as he becomes sort of an enigma in Hollywood, as per TV Insider. The plot will be set in Hollywood, but it will be much different from the one Booth and Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) explored in 1969. This Hollywood is much more gritty.

The movie will supposedly honor the edgier filmmaking of the 1970s. Further plot details have been kept under wraps. Along with Pitt, the movie will also feature Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller in main roles. Many of Fincher's longtime collaborators have participated in the movie, like Erik Messerschmidt, ASC, as director of photography, and Donald Graham Burt as production designer. Pitt will also produce the movie with Ceán Chaffin. 

Since Netflix announced the delay of its 'Narnia' movie from the December 23 slot, speculations were rife that another big project like 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' could take over that slot. However, not long after, Netflix confirmed those rumors. On May 20, it announced that Pitt's movie would arrive on the streaming site on December 23. Before that, it would run in IMAX theaters for two weeks. The theatrical run supposedly commences on November 25. The movie's release would also be the first time AMC will host any Netflix movie in its chains, as per Variety. The release date buries the previous speculation that the movie would premiere at some big movie festival like Venice. The altered production schedule will not allow for any such premiere to take place. 

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