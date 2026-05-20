What to watch before 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' movie? Binge on these shows before heading to theaters

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' will see Din and Grogu on a new adventure when the film releases on May 22

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' is possibly one of the most highly anticipated movies in recent times. Not only is it the first 'Star Wars' movie to hit theaters since 2019, but it also features a character that broke social media when it first appeared eight years ago. The character in question, Grogu, became the internet's darling immediately after the premiere of the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian.' The adorable Baby Yoda will now be moving to the big screen, and he will also be taking all his lore with him. Here's all you need to know about Grogu's past in the Star Wars Universe before the film releases on May 22.

1) The Mandalorian Season 1

Still of Din from 'The Mandalorian' Season 1 (Image Source: Lucasfilm)

Grogu's saga began when a former Imperial officer, the Client (Werner Herzog), hired Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to fetch an asset. To Din's surprise, the asset turned out to be a baby who later became known as Grogu. Later, the Mandalorian understood the child was strong in the Force. At one point, he even saved the Mandalorian by levitating a creature that was trying to attack the bounty hunter. The pair's bond grew throughout the journey, and when the time came, he could not leave Grogu in the Client's custody. He fled with Grogu without completing the task, and in the process became a traitor to his guild. While on the run, Din got called back by the leader of his guild, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), to help kill the Client. In the process, another enemy rose when former Imperial Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) killed the Client and tried to snatch Grogu. The season ended with Din and Grogu escaping Gideon's grasp, and the revelation that Gideon has an ancient lightsaber known as Darksaber.

2) The Mandalorian Season 2

Still of Din and Grogu from 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 (Image Source: Lucasfilm)

In the second installment, Din vowed to reunite Grogu with his own kind. He began seeking a Jedi for this purpose, so that it could read Grogu's thoughts and share something about his origin. During the pursuit, the pair met other Mandalorians like Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who revealed that Din actually belonged to the Children of the Watch. Din finally got his hands on former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who informed him, after reading Grogu's thoughts, that the latter was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. Grogu had to be hidden then because the Empire rose to power. Ahsoka advised the pair to go to an ancient Jedi temple site and figure out more, but before they could reach their destination, Grogu was abducted by Gideon's troopers. Din organized a rescue mission with his friends and eventually found himself in a tussle with Gideon. The former bounty hunter managed to overpower Gideon, which meant that he had now become the owner of the Darksaber. At the end, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) arrived to take Grogu and train him to be a Jedi. An emotional farewell followed, where Din removed his helmet for the first time, breaking away from the traditions of the Children of the Watch and the Mandalorians for Grogu.

3) The Book of Boba Fett

Still of Boba Fett and Fennec in 'The Book of Boba Fett' (Image Source: Lucasfilm)

'The Book of Boba Fett' was a spin-off miniseries that focused mainly on bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand. However, Din and Grogu also had a storyline in the series. Din found out that he could not enter the Mandalorian sect set up by The Armorer (Emily Swallow), as he had removed his helmet. On the other hand, Luke, after seeing Grogu uninterested in training, asked him to choose between abandoning the Jedi path and reuniting with Din, and staying back and giving it his all. Grogu decided to go back to Din and was eventually reunited with him.

4) The Mandalorian Season 3

Still of Din and Greef from 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 (Image Source: Lucasfilm)

The third installment focused on Din trying to get into The Armorer's sect and gaining a sense of community that he lost in Season 1. The Armorer informed him that the only way to gain entry under such circumstances was if Din took a bath in the Living Waters on Mandalore. The issue was that the abandoned land had long been considered cursed. When Din came to the land with Grogu, the speculation turned out to be false. During the bath, Din almost drowned as he was attacked by a creature. Bo-Katan saved him and also became the new owner of Darksaber by defeating the creature that got hold of the Darksaber. Both Bo-Katan and Din secured entry into the Armorer's sect. On the planet, the sect came across Gideon, who apparently created clones of himself and was behind Grogu, to get his clones to wield the Force. In the final battle, the Mandalorians emerged victorious as Gideon and his clones breathed their last. After the battle, Din adopted Grogu and took up a job with the New Republic to hunt Imperials. 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' will focus on one of these hunts.

All seasons of 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Book of Boba Fett' are streaming on Disney+. 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' will star Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, and he will be joined by Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver. The movie will follow Din and Grogu rescuing Rotta the Hutt (White) in exchange for some meaningful information.