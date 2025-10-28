Jordan Chiles teases her ‘insane’ all-blue look for ‘DWTS’ Halloween Night—and it’s stunningly wild

Jordan Chiles and her pro partner Ezra Sosa will perform to Sia's 'Elastic Heart' on 'DWTS' Halloween Night

Jordan Chiles recently teased fans with a small sneak peek of her special look for Halloween Night on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34. In the upcoming 'DWTS' Season 34 episode, scheduled to air on October 28, Chiles and her pro partner, Ezra Sosa, will be performing a contemporary dance routine to Sia's hit song 'Elastic Heart'. On October 27, the Olympic gold medallist took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek at her Halloween Night look. "Just getting a little preview for @dancingwiththestars HALLOWEEN NIGHT TOMORROW!! Let the Halloween week begin!!!" Chiles captioned her post.

For her Halloween Night performance, Chiles will be seen in an all-blue avatar, inspired by the Na'vi hybrids of the popular 'Avatar' franchise. In the pictures shared, Chiles can be seen flaunting the iconic blue skin, catlike golden eyes, and her braided hair adorned with beads. Jordan's mother, Gina Chiles, stopped by the comments section of her daughter's Instagram post to share her thoughts. Lauding her daughter's Halloween Night look. Gina wrote, "Insane."

'DWTS' stars, too, stopped by the comments section to praise Jordan's Halloween look. 'DWTS' Troupe member Hailey Bills wrote, “ABSOLUTELY GAGGED.” Fellow 'DWTS' contestant Danielle Fishel expressed her admiration for Jordan's stunning Halloween look, writing, “JORDAN!!!” TikTok star Alix Earle also echoed the same sentiments by writing, “OMG.” Gymnast Ellie Black remarked, “This is AMAZING.”

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over Jordan’s Halloween look. One social media user exclaimed, “Wow!! Great job on your costume, Neytiri.” Another fan declared, “Incredible!! Nice work by whoever did the makeup.” A third fan quipped, "Excuse me?????? Amazing. How long does it take to put on and take off? Haha.” Another excited fan wrote, “Omg this is wild! I can’t wait!” In case you’re wondering, the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 Halloween Night episode will air on October 28 at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. Fans can also catch the new episodes of the ABC dance competition on Hulu the next day.