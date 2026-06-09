What is Jacob Elordi doing after ‘Euphoria’? His upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller debuts this summer

Fresh off ‘Euphoria’, Jacob Elordi will play a survivor chasing the source of a cryptic transmission in Ridley Scott’s post-apocalyptic thriller

Just weeks after ‘Euphoria’ wrapped its third and final season in May, fans who were wondering where they would see Jacob Elordi next finally have an answer. His upcoming film, ‘The Dog Stars’, is heading to theaters later this summer. Directed by filmmaker Ridley Scott, the title is based on Peter Heller’s bestselling novel of the same name. The post-apocalyptic thriller is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 28. 20th Century Studios recently dropped the movie’s second official trailer. While the footage shares some similarities with the first preview, it expands on the harsh conditions the survivors must navigate. The story takes place after a devastating pandemic has shattered civilization. What remains is a world where scattered groups of people are left trying to survive among the ruins.

To make matters worse, the trailer hints at violent threats in the wasteland, including groups that appear willing to do anything to stay alive. At the center of the film is Hig, played by Elordi. A former civilian pilot, Hig spends much of his time flying a small Cessna aircraft over the deserted terrain. His life has been reduced to a routine built around survival, but everything changes when he becomes intrigued by a mysterious radio signal that suggests there may be something, or someone, still out there. Joining him is Bangley, portrayed by Josh Brolin. Bangley is a hardened former Marine who discovers the radio signals and becomes Hig’s closest ally in their isolated settlement. Margaret Qualley plays Cima, a young doctor who enters Hig’s life and becomes an important part of his future. Together, the trio sets out in search of the source of the mysterious transmission.

A screengrab of Jacob Elordi taken from 'The Dog Stars' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @20thCenturyStudios)

Their journey takes them beyond the relative safety of their small enclave and into uncertain territory. The possibility of a better future is what drives them forward, but whether that future actually exists remains to be seen. The supporting cast is equally impressive. Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong, and Allison Janney round out the lineup. Of course, not everything in the trailer is doom and gloom. Viewers have also noticed an adorable dog making appearances throughout the footage. Meanwhile, for Elordi, ‘The Dog Stars’ is just one of several high-profile projects on the horizon. Another anticipated project waiting in the wings is ‘Outer Dark’, an adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s 1968 novel. Deadline reported last year that Elordi and Lily-Rose Depp are set to star in the feature, which has been described as a “dark fairy tale”.

A screengrab of Jacob Elordi and Margaret Qualley taken from 'The Dog Stars' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @20thCenturyStudios)

Production is reportedly planned for 2026, although no release date has been announced so far. Set in Appalachia during the Great Depression, ‘Outer Dark’ tells a disturbing and unsettling story. Depp is expected to play a young woman who gives birth to her brother’s child. After the baby is born, the brother abandons the infant in the woods and later lies, claiming the child died naturally and was buried. When the woman discovers the truth, she begins searching for her missing baby. Meanwhile, her brother travels through the countryside on his own path. As the siblings move separately across the rural landscape, they find themselves pursued by three mysterious strangers whose presence leaves a trail of violence wherever they go.