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Angus Cloud's mother had an emotional reaction to 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale's heartwarming tribute

Angus Cloud unexpectedly appeared in the 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale alongside Rue
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Still of Fez in 'Euphoria' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Press | Photo by Eddy Chen/HBO)
Still of Fez in 'Euphoria' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Press | Photo by Eddy Chen/HBO)

Angus Cloud was a beloved actor who was known for his role as Fez in the hit drama 'Euphoria.' He sadly died in 2023 after an accidental overdose in Oakland, California. The third and final season of the show honored Angus in several ways. Now his mother, Lisa Cloud, has reacted to the tribute and the continued appreciation fans have been showing for her son. Lisa told TMZ that she has watched Season 3 of 'Euphoria' and appreciated the way Fez signed off in the finale titled 'In God We Trust.' Lisa also had nothing but good things to say about the show creator, Sam Levinson, and the way he portrayed her son in the finale.

Still of Fez in 'Euphoria' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Press | Eddy Chen/HBO)
A still of Fez in 'Euphoria' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Press | Photo by Eddy Chen/HBO)

She appreciated fans for still keeping Angus in their hearts. She shared, "The massive public emotional outpouring on social media honoring my beloved son’s beautiful soul says everything." Lisa added that she loved the way Rue's crossing over to the other side was portrayed as a dreamlike hallucination in the finale. This was the heartwarming moment that featured Cloud's Fez. In the dream sequence, Rue (Zendaya) wakes up from a nap in Ali's house and sees that Fez has escaped from prison using parkour. Earlier in the season, Rue spoke to Fez over the phone about potentially escaping and promised to meet him once he was out. 

“I have to go get him,” she tells Ali. “I promised him that if he ever got out, I would go pick him up. I have to go.” Rue then goes to Fez's convenience store, and they are later seen walking through a vast field with bright smiles on their faces. Eventually, it is revealed that this sequence was Rue's dream in the final moments of her life, before overdosing on fentanyl. Unreleased footage from Season 1 was used to showcase Zendaya and Fez together one last time, making it an emotional moment. “It’s footage that never made it into the show,” Levinson shared with Esquire. “I thought, Oh, it’d be great to use that footage and just see him again—and see the two of them.”

An image of Angus Cloud as Fezco O'Neill from HBO's hit drama 'Euphoria' (Cover Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)
An image of Angus Cloud as Fezco O'Neill from HBO's hit drama 'Euphoria' (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

Lisa learned about Angus' appearance in the finale with the rest of the world, as per TMZ. She had no prior information about the same, but expected Fez to be part of the finale in some way. Speaking about the finale, Levinson told Popcast, The New York Times' podcast, “I think it was a way of honoring Angus [Cloud] and saying a prayer for the future.” All seasons of 'Euphoria' are currently streaming on HBO Max.

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