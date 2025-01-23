Lily-Rose Depp’s leaked 'Nosferatu' audition tape has all fans saying the same thing: "This is a..."

In the leaked 13-second clip, Lily-Rose Depp's performance is so good, netizens say she's 'outacted' her father Johnny Depp

Lily-Rose Depp’s audition tape for her role as Ellen Hunter in the gothic horror remake of ‘Nosferatu’ has surfaced online, igniting intense debate among fans and critics alike. The film, a modern reimagining of the 1922 silent horror classic, directed by Robert Eggers, debuted on Christmas Day and has been a focal point of conversation ever since. With an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Nosferatu’ has been praised as a "behemoth of horror and seduction," delivering a visceral viewing experience that leaves no room for the faint-hearted. In the leaked 13-second clip, Depp appears on a Zoom call, disheveled with mascara streaked down her face, delivering lines from the script in haunting whispers that escalate into desperate cries.

She quivers, "He told me how you sold me to him for gold." Social media erupted in response, with opinions ranging from glowing praise to discomfort with the intimacy of the performance. As per Unilad, one X user wrote, "She didn't just rely on her father's name - her effort speaks volumes." Another user chimed in, “Talent runs in the family.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, "This is a work of art." As if this was not enough, one user added, "Her acting in the movie was legit good. This audition was painful to watch. I suppose directors can see through this, as she was stellar in the movie." Moreover, director Robert Egger’s reaction to her audition highlights why Depp was chosen. He recalled, "Her audition was so raw and so intense…In Lily’s screen test, she had the same kind of raw ferocity she has in the film. So I knew her performance was going to go to 125%,” as reported by Newsweek.

Depp’s performance was labeled ‘breathtaking.’ Critics have praised her portrayal, especially her ability to contort her body and express Ellen’s descent into demonic possession, making her one of the most memorable modern horror protagonists. The film’s narrative is steeped in gothic romance and psychological complexity. Set in 1838 Germany, Ellen is a newlywed plagued by nightmares of the monstrous Count Orlok, played by Bill Skarsgård. As her psychic bond with Orlok deepens, Ellen’s torment manifests in seizures and horrifying visions. Depp remarked, “This role was truly like a gift in every single way. This myth has always fascinated me. And for Ellen to take center stage felt so special. It offers a depth to the story that we haven't seen before.”

Eggers explained, “It is the demon lover story. Like in ‘Wuthering Heights,’ does Heathcliff love Cathy or does he want to possess and destroy her? When you have a gothic romance that is so dark, a story like this helps us see ourselves but not always the things we want to look at in the mirror.” Depp’s performance demanded extreme physical and emotional intensity, including a climatic five-minute scene where Ellen confronts her husband, Thomas (Nicholas Hoult), confessing her connection to Orlok. Depp reportedly pushed over furniture, ripped her costume, and unleashed screams in a moment so raw Eggers labeled it as terrifying.

Lily-Rose Depp attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail Party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Victor Boyko)

As per USA Today, off-screen, the grueling demands of the role took a toll on Depp. Reflecting on her process, she shared, "Oh my God! It’s not just scary, it’s gross, it’s revolting. It’s palpably effective.” Moreover, her post-filming decompression routine involved swapping corsets for sweatpants. She shared, “It’s always nice to get something in the bag that's harder. So, yeah, literally just get into some sweats and go home and watch something dumb. That's what I do.” As Nosferatu continues its successful box-office run, with $156 million globally, Depp’s performance has cemented her as a rising star in Hollywood.