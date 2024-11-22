'Gladiator II' Ending Explained: Whose hand was that? Ridley Scott's 2024 film teases OG character's return

Gladiator II's final act reveals the true villain

Contains spoilers for 'Gladiator II'



'Gladiator II' concludes with a much more definitive ending than its predecessor, giving a sense of closure for the fate of Rome and its characters.

While the first 'Gladiator' left questions about Maximus's (Russell Crowe) dream of a better Rome, 'Gladiator II' shifts that focus onto Lucius (Paul Mescal), Maximus's son, placing him at the center of the empire's future. As the movie ends, we witness Lucius's rise to power, though the spiritual elements tied to his father's legacy remain strong, leaving room for potential sequels.

Gladiator II's true villain was hidden in plain sight

A still from 'Gladiator II' (Paramount Pictures)

Gladiator II's final act reveals that Macrinus (Denzel Washington) is the true villain, responsible for a dark web of politics that allows him to control the throne. In a shocking move, Macrinus manipulates the weak Emperor Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) into killing his own brother Geta (Joseph Quinn), securing the throne for himself. Caracalla, under Macrinus's influence, appoints his pet monkey, Dundas, as the First Consul while placing Macrinus as the Second Consul, making him the true power behind the throne.

Does Lucius become the emporer?

Paul Mescal bagged the lead role for 'Gladiator II' in under 30 minutes (Paramount Pictures)

In Gladiator II's climax, Lucius fully embraces his heritage as Maximus’s son and rightful heir to the throne. With the help of the gladiator doctor Ravi (Alexander Karim), Lucius rallies an army of 5,000 soldiers loyal to the cause of deposing the corrupt emperors. However, Macrinus's disloyalty leads to Lucilla's (Connie Nielsen) death, before Lucius can save her.

A final showdown takes place near Rome, where Lucius confronts Macrinus. Despite being nearly killed by Macrinus's knife, Lucius survives, thanks to Maximus's breastplate. In a brutal final act, Lucius kills Macrinus, ending his grip on power. Lucius steps before both armies to prevent further bloodshed, calling for unity in rebuilding Rome.

'Gladiator II' ending teases return of Maximus

In the film’s closing moments, Lucius kneels in the Colosseum, reaching for the dirt, a gesture that connects him to his father’s legacy. He asks Maximus for guidance, evoking a powerful spiritual moment. As clouds roll above him, it seems like Maximus's spirit may intervene, but the film cuts to black, leaving the audience with unanswered questions about Lucius's future.

Ridley Scott has confirmed that he's already working on a script for a third installment, though he’s waiting to gauge audience reception. Should there be another 'Gladiator', Lucius will likely face the difficult challenge of carrying forward Maximus' dream of Rome. Even if no sequel arrives, we’re left with the hope that Lucius will carry on his father's legacy, with guidance from the divine realm.

