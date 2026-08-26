Ridley Scott teases exciting update on the next ‘Alien’ movie: 'I met with...'

Ridley Scott has teased the next 'Alien' movie, which will continue David’s story after 'Alien: Covenant' and explore his plans for a new world.

Ridley Scott has shared a fresh update on the next 'Alien' movie, and his comments offer a new clue about the direction of the story following ‘Alien: Covenant.’ The 88-year-old director discussed several future projects during a recent interview.

Among them was the long-awaited third ‘Alien’ prequel, which will continue the storyline he started with ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Alien: Covenant.’ Scott indicated that the new film will continue David’s story, with the android creating a ‘brave new world for himself.’

Ridley Scott at an event (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole)

That detail offers the clearest clue yet about where Ridley Scott plans to take the next film. ‘Alien: Covenant’ ended with David taking control of the colony ship Covenant. He placed the surviving colonists into cryosleep and carried embryos from his experiments with him.

The ending left David in a position to continue his work without anyone stopping him. Scott’s comments suggest that the next film will explore what David creates next. The director remains fascinated by the character, whom he describes as a malfunctioning AI.

Michael Fassbender as David in a still from 'Alien: Covenant' — (Image Source: YouTube | 20th Century Studios)

“AIs can go off,” Scott said. “And if they do, it’s like a bomb.” Scott did not provide a release date or production timeline for the new ‘Alien’ film. He only confirmed that the project remains in development and that he wants to continue David’s story. His comments mark one of the clearest updates on the planned third prequel since ‘Alien: Covenant’ arrived in 2017. Fans have spent nearly a decade waiting to learn what happened after David took control of the Covenant.

Katherine Waterston as Daniels in a still from 'Alien: Covenant' — (Image Source: YouTube | 20th Century Studios)

The update carries extra weight since Scott has already explored several other projects in the ‘Alien’ universe. He served as a producer on ‘Alien: Earth,’ Noah Hawley’s recent series, which Scott praised as 'pretty d*mn good.' Scott did not share further details about the cast, story, or production timeline for the next prequel.

Michael Fassbender’s return has not received official confirmation either. For now, the biggest news is that Ridley Scott’s comments indicate that the planned third prequel will return to the ‘Alien: Covenant’ storyline. His next chapter will focus on David and the disturbing future he has started to build.