MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Ridley Scott teases exciting update on the next ‘Alien’ movie: 'I met with...'

Ridley Scott has teased the next 'Alien' movie, which will continue David’s story after 'Alien: Covenant' and explore his plans for a new world.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Ridley Scott speaks onstage during a "Gladiator II" conversation with Director Ridley Scott and Director Christopher Nolan in Los Angeles at the DGA Theater Complex on December 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Ridley Scott speaks onstage during a "Gladiator II" conversation with Director Ridley Scott and Director Christopher Nolan in Los Angeles at the DGA Theater Complex on December 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (

Ridley Scott has shared a fresh update on the next 'Alien' movie, and his comments offer a new clue about the direction of the story following ‘Alien: Covenant.’ The 88-year-old director discussed several future projects during a recent interview.

Among them was the long-awaited third ‘Alien’ prequel, which will continue the storyline he started with ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Alien: Covenant.’ Scott indicated that the new film will continue David’s story, with the android creating a ‘brave new world for himself.’

Ridley Scott at an event (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole)
Ridley Scott at an event (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole)

That detail offers the clearest clue yet about where Ridley Scott plans to take the next film. ‘Alien: Covenant’ ended with David taking control of the colony ship Covenant. He placed the surviving colonists into cryosleep and carried embryos from his experiments with him. 

The ending left David in a position to continue his work without anyone stopping him. Scott’s comments suggest that the next film will explore what David creates next. The director remains fascinated by the character, whom he describes as a malfunctioning AI

Michael Fassbender as David in a still from 'Alien: Covenant'
Michael Fassbender as David in a still from 'Alien: Covenant' — (Image Source: YouTube | 20th Century Studios)

“AIs can go off,” Scott said. “And if they do, it’s like a bomb.” Scott did not provide a release date or production timeline for the new ‘Alien’ film. He only confirmed that the project remains in development and that he wants to continue David’s story. His comments mark one of the clearest updates on the planned third prequel since ‘Alien: Covenant’ arrived in 2017. Fans have spent nearly a decade waiting to learn what happened after David took control of the Covenant. 

Katherine Waterston as Daniels in a still from 'Alien: Covenant'
Katherine Waterston as Daniels in a still from 'Alien: Covenant' — (Image Source: YouTube | 20th Century Studios)

The update carries extra weight since Scott has already explored several other projects in the ‘Alien’ universe. He served as a producer on ‘Alien: Earth,’ Noah Hawley’s recent series, which Scott praised as 'pretty d*mn good.' Scott did not share further details about the cast, story, or production timeline for the next prequel.

Michael Fassbender’s return has not received official confirmation either. For now, the biggest news is that Ridley Scott’s comments indicate that the planned third prequel will return to the ‘Alien: Covenant’ storyline. His next chapter will focus on David and the disturbing future he has started to build.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Brad Pitt’s 'Cliff Booth' finally sets release date and official title in latest trailer
MOVIES

Brad Pitt’s 'Cliff Booth' finally sets release date and official title in latest trailer

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,' with Quentin Tarantino writing and David Fincher directing.
2 hours ago
‘The Love Hypothesis’ sets release date as trailer brings fan-favorite scene to life
MOVIES

‘The Love Hypothesis’ sets release date as trailer brings fan-favorite scene to life

Olive and Adam’s fake-dating experiment starts crossing its carefully drawn boundaries, with ‘The Love Hypothesis’ finally setting a release date.
3 hours ago
‘Backrooms’ sets HBO Max release date and it's coming sooner than you think
MOVIES

‘Backrooms’ sets HBO Max release date and it's coming sooner than you think

A24's highest-grossing film, 'Backrooms,' was directed by Kane Parsons
13 hours ago
Jessica Chastain's Netflix thriller 'Heartland' finally sets release date
MOVIES

Jessica Chastain's Netflix thriller 'Heartland' finally sets release date

The Oscar winner plays a former country music star pulled back into Nashville after her rising-star niece vanishes.
1 day ago
Marvel drops 'Avengers: Endgame–Encore' trailer with major 'Doomsday' tease
MOVIES

Marvel drops 'Avengers: Endgame–Encore' trailer with major 'Doomsday' tease

'Avengers: Endgame' is returning to theaters with four extra minutes of footage, and there's a major 'Doomsday' update that follows.
1 day ago
Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G comeback sets release date after 24 years in a chaotic trailer
MOVIES

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G comeback sets release date after 24 years in a chaotic trailer

‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’ sends Ali G to America as he prepares for fatherhood and tries to reclaim his former glory.
1 day ago
Hayley Atwell frustrated with Captain Carter's storyline in 'Doctor Strange': 'I was so disappointed...'
MOVIES

Hayley Atwell frustrated with Captain Carter's storyline in 'Doctor Strange': 'I was so disappointed...'

Hayley Atwell believes 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' did not do justice to her character's inherent strength
1 day ago
Where is El Chapo now? What to know about the notorious cartel leader behind Netflix’s ‘Facing El Chapo’
MOVIES

Where is El Chapo now? What to know about the notorious cartel leader behind Netflix’s ‘Facing El Chapo’

El Chapo made headlines when he managed to escape from Mexican authorities in 2001 and 2015
2 days ago
Is there going to be ‘Insidious 7’? Director teases future as franchise takes wild new turn
MOVIES

Is there going to be ‘Insidious 7’? Director teases future as franchise takes wild new turn

‘Insidious 6’ is expected to collect $23 million to $27 million in its opening weekend, indicating a huge profit collection
4 days ago
‘National Treasure 3’ update reveals huge news on Nicolas Cage’s return
MOVIES

‘National Treasure 3’ update reveals huge news on Nicolas Cage’s return

After years of uncertainty, the director has shared a promising update that could finally bring the treasure-hunting franchise back
4 days ago