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ABC greenlights new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas spinoff and reveals setting but one key detail remains missin

Greenlighting the show has been the network's major 2026-27 move after it released its fall schedule last week.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Meredith Grey and Sophia Bush in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image credit: ABC)
Meredith Grey and Sophia Bush in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image credit: ABC)

The 'Grey's Anatomy' universe is set to get even bigger. ABC's long-running medical drama is now getting a new spin-off co-created by the original series creator/executive producer, Shonda Rhimes. Greenlighting the show has been the network's major 2026-27 move after it released its fall schedule last week. The network has signed off a straight-to-series order, which is yet to receive an official title. Joining Rhimes is 'Grey’s Anatomy' showrunner/executive producer Meg Marinis, and series star Ellen Pompeo, who serves as one of the EPs. The spinoff is set to premiere in mid 2027.

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Cover image credit: ABC)
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Cover image credit: ABC)

Per Deadline, the story is reportedly "an edgy drama about a team at a rural West Texas medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere." This will be the fourth series from the franchise after 'Private Practice' and 'Station 19' — both of which have been major hits with fans. The outlet added that this would also be the first offshoot not to spin a series regular, like Kate Walsh in 'Private Practice' and Jason George’s Ben in 'Station 19'. The spinoff is likely to be around a new set of doctors with some connections to the original show. Debbie Allen’s Catherine Fox is reportedly set to be part of the spinoff.

Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox in 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image credit: ABC)
Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox in 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image credit: ABC)

"I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey’s Anatomy universe,” Marinis said in a statement. "This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey’s for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it." In related news, 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 bid adieu to two household names, Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd

Still of Teddy and Owen from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Shondaland)
A still of Teddy and Owen from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Shondaland)

Their characters, Dr. Teddy Altman (Raver) and Dr. Owen Hunt (McKidd), were shown moving to Paris with their children. Teddy was to pursue a new career opportunity after a major part of Season 22 was about her on-and-off relationship with Hunt. It was a bittersweet end for the actors' characters, who were vital to the show. As for Pompeo's Meredith Grey, she returns to Seattle just as the major bridge collapse (the finale's main plotline) occurs. She also proposed to her partner, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), who is grievously injured in the finale, but pulls through. The season ended happily, setting the stage for more drama. With the new spinoff in the works and not a lot about the plot and cast, we can't wait for any new official updates from the network.

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