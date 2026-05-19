Where is Dominic Russo’s family now? Netflix’s ‘The Crash’ revisits their fight after the harrowing case

Dominic Russo and his friend Davion Flanagan died instantly in the 2022 car crash from which Mackenzie Shirilla escaped unhurt.

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some; readers’ discretion is advised.

'The Crash' is a recently released true-crime documentary on Netflix that recounts the harrowing case of Mackenzie Shirilla. In the early morning hours of July 31, 2022, Shirilla picked up her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and his 19-year-old friend, Davion Flanagan, from a graduation party and started driving them home. However, around 36 minutes later, Shirilla crashed her 2018 Toyota Camry into a brick wall. As a consequence of the crash, Russo was killed at the scene, while Flanagan died while waiting for the rescue helicopter, and Shirilla escaped with some injuries. The documentary not only presents the case with all the new details that have emerged since 2022, but also presents the viewpoint of Russo's family members.

A screengrab of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan taken from 'The Crash' official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

In the years after the incident, the Russo family has mostly stayed out of the public eye or tried to keep their late son's legacy from being maligned. Both Russo's father, Frank, and his older sister, Catherine, appeared in 'The Crash' and spoke at length about the circumstances of David's death and his legacy. In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE magazine, Catherine had noted, "He literally was just starting his life ... and he was just a baby. So he had his whole life ahead of him. He was the most doting and proud uncle to our children. He was so loved, and he is so indescribably missed. I'm so proud to call him my brother." Elsewhere, Frank had revealed in another interview with NBC, "He was opening up his own clothing line, he was not average kid, I'll tell you that."

A screengrab of Mackenzie Shirilla taken from 'The Crash' official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Frank and Catherine criticized Shirilla in the Netflix documentary for trying to appeal her conviction. "She actually intentionally murdered him," Christine can be seen remarking in the documentary, "She got 15 years, that's nothing." Ever since the documentary began streaming on May 15, Christine has expressed her dissatisfaction with the 'The Crash' crew, whom she accused of highlighting interviews only with those who are friends of Shirilla. She eventually launched her own podcast, 'The Big Sister: Unhinged,' where she is "working tirelessly to reclaim his narrative from media sensationalism and misinformation."

A screengrab of Mackenzie Shirilla and boyfriend Dominic Russo taken from 'The Crash' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

The Russo family was initially sympathetic to Shirilla, who presented herself as a victim. However, law enforcement officers soon began suspecting Shirilla of foul play after the forensic investigation of the crime scene was completed. It was also discovered that, seconds before the crash, Shirilla had intentionally floored the accelerator to 100 miles per hour and made no attempt to brake. She was subsequently convicted of both Dominic's and Flanagan's murders and was sentenced to two concurrent terms of fifteen years to life in prison. Her driving license has been permanently suspended. 'The Crash' is available on Netflix.