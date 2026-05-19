'The Boys': 7 essential episodes you need to watch ahead of Season 5 finale

With the countdown well and truly on for an epic 'The Boys' Season 5 finale, here are 7 episodes to catch up on to stay up-to-date

This story contains spoilers from 'The Boys.'

'The Boys' Season 5 is all set to bring one of the more iconic shows on Prime Video to an end. The successful supe-drama had become a household staple since its first season in 2019, and now the final episode of the fifth installment officially brings the curtain down. The streamer has already planned a blitzkrieg start to the finale, playing it on select 4DX screens in cinemas across the country a day before the premiere. The series' final chapter hits big screens on Tuesday, followed by a global streaming release on Wednesday. Ahead of the much-awaited finale, we take a look at seven episodes fans will need to catch up on to stay updated and prepped for the explosive ending.

Season 3, Episode 6: Herogasm

A still of Jensen Ackles and Antony Starr as Soldier Boy and Homelander in 'The Boys' Season 4 (Image credit: Prime Video)

An episode that will forever be etched in the minds of 'The Boys' fans. The explosive episode sees Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) confront Homelander (Antony Starr) as one of the more bloody fisticuffs ensues between the major characters. From drama to chaos, the episode packs a massive walloping, setting the tone for the final two seasons.

Season 1, Episode 8: You Found Me

A still of Cameron Crovetti as Ryan in 'The Boys' (Image credit: Prime Video)

Rather emotional to end on, 'You Found Me' drives the dagger right into Butcher's heart when Homelander reveals that Becca Butcher (Shantel VanSanten) is alive and raising his son. This sees Butcher's plan for obliterating the supes shift to finding his wife, while the series also reveals one of the first major secrets from Vought.

Season 2, Episode 8: What I Know

A still of Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman in a still from 'The Boys' (Image credit: Prime Video)

Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) takes the spotlight in the finale of Season 2. Add Becca's death, a glimpse of Ryan's (Cameron Crovetti) true powers, and Homelander begrudgingly giving Annie (Erin Moriarty) a public apology, and 'What I Know' makes for a must-watch as it establishes the connection between Ryan and Butcher.

Season 4 Episode 4: Wisdom of the Ages

A still of Antony Starr as Homelander in a still from 'The Boys' (Image credit: Prime Video)

Homelander's dark past becomes the episode's central plotline as he returns to Vought Lab, where he was raised. He holds nothing back as he brutally kills every member who experimented on him, as he loses his sanity one kill at a time. The episode marks the first time the supe spirals as he struggles to come to terms with his past.

Season 4 Episode 8: Assassination Run

A still of Susan Heyward as Sister Sage in 'The Boys' universe (Image credit: Prime Video)

'Assassination Run' gives a glimpse of Sister Sage's (Susan Heyward) plans for worldwide chaos, and also sees Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) inject herself with Compound V. The Boys are a disillusioned outfit after they lose faith in Butcher. The episode sets the tone for the fifth season as The Boys are captured and imprisoned in a Vought detention center.

Season 5 Episode 1: Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite

A still of Jessie T. Usher as A-Train in a still from 'The Boys' (Image credit: Prime Video)

The season opener for the fifth season makes it clear that the end for both the supes and the heroes can go one way — death. The stage is set with A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) becoming the first casualty, and putting the rest of The Boys on numbered days.

Season 5 Episode 7: 'The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk'

A still of Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capone as Kimiko and Frenchie in 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image credit: Prime Video)

The penultimate episode of 'The Boys' Season 5 delivered high-stakes drama and included several twists. Picking up after the events of Episode 6, Homelander (Antony Starr) is now unstoppable, and he makes his point by killing the President of the Country. Amid the chaos comes a massive blow. As expected and speculated, Tomer Capone's Frenchie dies in the seventh episode, leaving the group and the audience shattered.