‘Marshals’ actor teases game-changing finale twist and shares exciting Season 2 update

The focus has already been on 'Marshals' Season 2, and one of the show's central stars shared a major update on the second season.

'Marshals' fans have every reason to rejoice. The focus has already been on Season 2 of the 'Yellowstone' spinoff. In what comes as good news, series star Logan Marshall-Green had an optimistic update on the already renewed second installment. Marshall-Green's character, Cal, has been a vital cog in the show so far, and his arc took a major turn in the penultimate episode of the debut season. Those who caught the episode will remember Cal confiding the news of his Pancoast tumor, a rare type of cancer diagnosis, only to Belle (Arielle Kebbel). And according to the actor, the revelation has more to do with the romance angle between the two than just that.

Logan Marshall-Green as Cal in a still from 'Marshals' (Image credit: CBS)

The episode sees Cal keeping the information of his cancer diagnosis a secret, but he ends up telling Belle, making for a pivotal moment in 'Marshals' Season 1. The love story plotline between the two left fans buzzing, and now that his secret is out to Belle, it continues to be a major talking point. Speaking to TV Insider, Marshall-Green shed light on the character's decision and how it adds to the finale's twist, "As you continue on in the season, Spencer [Hudnut, showrunner] has done a really good job of surrounding Cal with people from his past and new people. But the more you watch, the more you understand he’s alone, and he really doesn’t have an outlet. That’s a pretty heavy burden to bear. They obviously have had intimacy not just physically, but I feel like he’s allowed Belle to really help him navigate his estranged daughter, Maddy. And so, yet again, they find themselves in a moment that is quite intimate. It’s about this thing he’s been holding onto."

Logan Marshall-Green as Cal in a still from 'Marshals' (Image credit: CBS)

At the time of writing, there is no word on what happens in the finale, but Cal's move forward after the cancer diagnosis will be a central part of the storyline. After telling Belle he doesn't yet have a plan for his treatment, the show builds to an emotional confrontation between him and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). The question is whether it happens in the finale or in Season 2. Further in the fold was a tease about the twist in the finale. While he remained mum about what it was, he revealed the cliffhanger would set the tone for Season 2. Per the outlet, Marshall-Green said Season 2 will "pick up right where we left off, literally and figuratively. No rest for the wicked." Season 2 hits the floors for production this week, with the actor adding, "we’re dogging, right out of the gate, about seven, eight pages a day." Season 1 finale of 'Marshals' airs Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.