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‘Spider-Noir’ unveils striking new poster ahead of final trailer release for Nicolas Cage’s Marvel series

Sony hypes the upcoming live-action 'Spider-Noir' series starring Nicolas Cage with a striking new dual-style poster ahead of its final trailer.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Spider-Noir' - True-Hue full color trailer(Cover Image Credit: Prime Video)
A still from 'Spider-Noir' - True-Hue full color trailer(Cover Image Credit: Prime Video)

Marvel fans will get another peek into one of the franchise’s most unusual upcoming projects. Sony officially confirmed that the final trailer for 'Spider-Noir' will be released on Tuesday, with a striking new poster featuring Nicolas Cage and the rest of the primary cast. The poster was shared on 'Spider-Man's' official X handle and the show's official Instagram account. This new visual has reignited online excitement surrounding the live-action series, which has already generated buzz for its unique treatment of the beloved character.

The official poster of 'Spider Noir' (Image Credit: @spidernoirprime | Instagram)
The official poster of 'Spider Noir' (Image Credit: @spidernoirprime | Instagram)

The series will be released in two versions: black-and-white and color. Previously, two separate trailers were released to reflect this, and the latest poster combines both styles, featuring the characters in color while much of the background remains black-and-white. There is also a glimpse of an exciting action scene, in which the titular character scales a lamppost while dodging bullets. The imagery mostly leans into the gritty noir aesthetic that made the comic-book character so popular among Marvel readers.

Nicolas Cage in 'Spider Noir' (Image Credit: Prime Video)
A still of Nicolas Cage in 'Spider Noir' (Image Credit: Prime Video)

Cage’s version of 'Spider-Noir' first appeared in the Oscar-winning animated film, 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.' However, the live-action series is not a continuation of that same character. Instead, the series is set in 1930s New York and tells the story of Ben Reilly, a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s only superhero following a deeply personal tragedy. Cage's performance in the animated movie became an instant fan favorite thanks to its deadpan humor and exaggerated noir personality, and ever since the announcement of this series, anticipation has been off the charts.

Still from the first trailer of 'Spider Noir' (Image Credit: Prime Video)
Still from 'Spider-Noir' - Authentic Black & White Trailer (Image Credit: Prime Video)

MGM+ and Prime Video developed 'Spider-Noir' as part of Sony’s expanding universe of Marvel-related television and film projects. The plot details have been kept under wraps, and the previously released trailers did not reveal much. The final trailer might give fans a deeper insight into this crime-fiction-inspired world of violence and corruption. Besides Cage, the cast includes Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, and Li Jun Li. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal serve as executive producers alongside Harry Bradbeer, who directed the first two episodes. The series premieres on MGM+ on May 25, 2026, two days before its global release on Prime Video on May 27. 

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