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How does Homelander die in ‘The Boys’ Season 5 finale? Alleged VFX leak hints at heartbreaking ending

Ahead of highly-awaited 'The Boys' Season 5 finale, buzz has all been about whether Homelander dies, with one particular leak catching fan attention.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Antony Starr as Homelander in a still from 'The Boys'(Cover image credit: Prime Video)
Antony Starr as Homelander in a still from 'The Boys'(Cover image credit: Prime Video)

It's leaks galore on discussion threads and social media platforms ahead of 'The Boys' Season 5 finale. From character deaths to conspiracy theories, fans have left nothing to chance ahead of the final episode of the hit Prime Video show. Before the streamer's decision to release the episode on select 4DX screens on Tuesday as an early surprise for the show's faithful, the buzz had all been about how Homelander (Antony Starr) dies, and one of the leaks doing the rounds on Reddit was a spoiler from one of the show's VFX crew. 

A screenshot of Anthony Starr as Homelander in 'The Boys' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Prime Video)
A screenshot of Anthony Starr as Homelander in 'The Boys' (Image credit: YouTube | Prime Video)

While the crew person's post was deleted, Redditors were quick to hold onto the information and started a thread outlining what to expect as far as Homelander's death was concerned. The final fight reportedly takes place inside the Oval Office with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Butcher (Karl Urban), Annie (Erin Moriarty), Marie (Jaz Sinclair), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara)— all taking on the evil supe. However, they are quickly overpowered. The next scene sees Marie use her blood manipulation abilities along with Butcher's tentacles, while Ryan and Annie use their powers to distract Homelander. They administer the virus to him, temporarily weakening him. Kimiko later shoots a massive blast, much like Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), that hits everyone, rendering them unconscious. The attack depowers Homelander and Butcher, who later fight to the death before the former is killed by Butcher's crowbar.

THE BOYS FINALE LEAKS EP8: Not made up (i hope so lol) apparently this was posted in tiktok by some guy and got deleted shortly after.
by u/Goodsamaritan8900 in LeaksAndRumors

It's worth noting that much of this extremely accurate, or even a very convincing piece of balderdash. Over the years, theories and leaks about various franchises have ranged from one end of the spectrum to the other, and the post itself asks fans to take the finale leak with a grain of salt. What can be considered comic-accurate in parts is Homelander's death in the Oval Office. With the show already killing Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell), the comic version of Homelander's death is completely altered.

A screenshot of Anthony Starr as Homelander in 'The Boys' (Cover image credit: Prime Video | Photo by Jasper Savage)
A screenshot of Anthony Starr as Homelander in 'The Boys' (Cover image credit: Prime Video | Photo by Jasper Savage)

Previous leaks have spoken about Ryan killing Homelander, but the latest surely adds a new twist to the tale. The other baffling bit is that The Boys seem to all make it alive, despite the showrunner Eric Kripke teasing a bloodbath in the finale. Killing just one of the heroes (Tomer Capone's Frenchie) seems rather odd, especially given that more central characters are pegged to die at some point in the final episode. For now, the leak surely adds to the hype, and only time will tell how Homelander kicks the bucket in the end.

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