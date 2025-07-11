Wait... Dexter’s alive? Michael C Hall confirms wild twist in sequel series ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

Dexter Morgan is probably the most beloved homicidal character, and the fans love to keep track of his murderous streak! Everyone thought they saw the last of the character after the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ concluded, where the protagonist was shot by his son, Harrison. Or was he? Since then, the fans have been waiting to get a scoop on the upcoming new ‘Dexter’ series. Michael C. Hall, who portrays the titular character, finally spilled the beans on what to expect from the new series and potential plot twists. Speaking to The Guardian, the actor confirmed and explained Dexter’s “miraculous comeback” after being shot. “Well, you know, he didn’t get shot in the head,” he said with a shrug.

“The conversation started as a result of my saying, ‘What if he didn’t die? I can’t take credit for the whole scope of what we’re up to, but it was a notion that I casually floated,” he revealed. Hall tried to pitch the idea that the attempted murder didn’t bring him down, but instead helped him relinquish the burden he had been carrying around. He enjoyed working with the cast and crew of the series, whom he addressed as “family,” and this factored into his idea of bringing ‘Dexter’ back. “And realising that how New Blood seemingly ended could be a way to move the character into a place he hadn’t quite earned until then,” he added.

The new series, 'Dexter: Resurrection', is still in production, and only the first few episodes have been made available to view. The episode gave a glimpse into the near-impossible task of bringing a character back from the dead, but it's safe to say that the show still has kept its magic intact. Of course, there are some gruesome scenes of dismemberment because it’s the story about a serious killer. Overall, the new season, which many would consider a risky bet, had a promising start. The one thing that the fans are most looking forward to is Dexter’s confrontation with his murderous son since their face-off.

“Harrison has been through a lot, and has a sense of maturity that he didn’t have when we first met him in New Blood,” Hall added. The actor further teased the dynamic that fans could expect from the father and son. He revealed that ‘Dexter’ would be compelled to check in on his son even though he tried to kill him. But he would likely hesitate to make contact for Harrison’s sake. “He’s afraid his son will reject him, or won’t want him, or will wish he’d stayed dead,” Hall teased. “But I think finding themselves on the other side of this traumatic event will result in both Dexter and his son growing up a little bit,” he suggested.

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ has managed to grab eyeballs not only with the anti-hero’s comeback but also with the celebrity additions to the star-cast. ‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage and the iconic ‘Kill Bill’ actress Uma Thurman have joined the ‘Dexter’ universe with this series. The former plays a billionaire venture capitalist, and the latter is his head of security. Neil Patrick Harris, Eric Stonestreet, Krysten Ritter, and David Dastmalchian will all appear as villains who are invited to a murder convention, as per the outlet.