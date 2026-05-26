Darin Brooks teases his return to ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ — with a major surprise guest

Darin Brooks returns to the long-running show after nearly three years, as he was last seen as Wyatt Spencer in January 2024.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' will soon see the return of two fan-favorite characters. On May 25, Entertainment Weekly exclusively announced that actor Darin Brooks will reprise his role as the heartthrob Wyatt Spencer, nearly two-and-a-half years after he exited the series. Fans were introduced to Wyatt in June 2013 as the long-lost son of the media mogul, Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont). Wyatt also shared an intense rivalry with his half-brother, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and navigated a string of romantic relationships with Hope Logan (Kim Matula), Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Katie Logan (Heather Tom), 'Flo' Fulton (Katrina Bowden), Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and others. However, he announced his departure from the show in October 2023, after 10 years. His final episode aired in January 2024, in which Wyatt was leaving his family behind to explore the world.

His comeback episode will air on May 27, which also happens to be his birthday. "There's some times where you hang on to a story, sometimes a little too long, that you feel like it was wrapped up. (But then) You always could tell a little more story," the actor said. Brooks explained that his character's return after a long hiatus was not out of the ordinary. "Soaps can be very dramatic, obviously, as we know. But I've always found it fun, for myself, but also for the audience to keep things light, and to banter with the family, the Spencer boys and our dad." Wyatt and brothers Liam and Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) have been "falling back into things, having fun, and ragging on [Bill], and he rags on us. It's like that, you know, father-son banter that I think the audience really loves and misses."

An image of Wyatt and Floe from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image Source: JPI Studios for CBS | Photo by Howard Wise)

The 41-year-old actor shared that Wyatt will shed light on his adventures over the last few years after reconnecting with his family. He said, "I've talked to [executive producer and head writer] Brad [Bell] to say, 'Hey, where do these pieces fit in? What happened to his girlfriend? Where is he coming from? What kind of state is he in? Is he coming back a single guy? Is he trying to figure his life out? Is he sad that he didn't get to talk to his family for a long time?'" The actor assured fans that his comeback episode will "hash out some of those details."

An image of Wyatt Spencer and Shauna Fulton from the upcoming episode of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image Source: CBS | The Bold and the Beautiful)

Brooks disclosed the reason for Wyatt's return to LA, saying that his "dad forces him to come back to town, and then we realize why he's here and what he has going on in relation to the girlfriend, to Flo, and to someone who is a part of his life, who also comes back with him." That's right! Brooks teased the presence of a "surprise special guest" who will be seen on his second day, the episode set to air on May 28. Moreover, fans do not have to play the guessing game for long, as PEOPLE has confirmed that the special guest is Denise Richards, who will appear as Shauna Fulton after a four-year-long hiatus. The 55-year-old actress talked about her return alongside Brooks, "I like that with Wyatt and Shauna, our characters, we're light and fun, so we'll see where we go," she told the outlet. Fans can watch 'The Bold and the Beautiful' daily at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The series also streams on Paramount+.