Netflix removes cosmic horror 'Scavengers Reign' despite perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and reason is brutal

The adult sci-fi animated series is being removed from the streamer despite critical praise and a cult following, for a disappointing reason.

Netflix is officially removing the critically acclaimed adult animated sci-fi series 'Scavengers Reign' from its libraries in the United States and the United Kingdom on May 31. The departure comes after the series failed to generate enough viewership to secure a revival, ultimately letting its co-exclusive licensing window expire. Created as a Max Original, the series was licensed to Netflix by Warner Bros. Discovery two years ago to reach a wider audience and revive the show after its initial cancellation on Max. Unfortunately, despite an incredible 100 percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and a cult following, Netflix's global engagement data showed the series only drew in roughly 1.7 million total views over its entire run. Upon expiration of the licensing agreement without renewal, the rights will revert to Warner Bros. Discovery, making it a Max exclusive once again.

A still from 'Scavengers Reign' (Image Credit: HBO)

Created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, 'Scavengers Reign' earned a reputation for being one of the most imaginative, daring, and visually breathtaking adult animated series of recent times. The survival drama chronicles the story of scattered crew members aboard a damaged deep-space freighter, the Demeter 227. When the ship goes down, the survivors find themselves stranded across a beautiful but dangerous planet with a hostile ecosystem. Divided into factions, the characters attempt to survive and find a way back home while navigating the planet's surreal, predatory environment, governed by its own terrifying biological rules.

A still from 'Scavengers Reign' (Image Credit: HBO)

Rather than relying on traditional explosive action tropes, 'Scavengers Reign' invests in atmospheric storytelling and world-building. It balances intense psychological horror with beautiful moments of ecological wonder as the survivors try to integrate into a world that doesn't care about their survival. The executive producer, Sean Buckelew, described the show as an alien nature documentary set in a world with no absolute morality. "I think I’d say it’s like an alien nature documentary, and unlike, I think, a lot of other like action survivalist stories, it’s in a place where there’s sort of no moral good and evil," he told WoN. "It’s just these people trying to make it through this kind of unfeelingly relentless and chaotic world, which I think is sometimes wondrous and beautiful and sometimes kind of murderous and horrifying." However, despite all the praise and critical adoration, the show will not return for another season. Netflix users have until May 31 to binge 'Scavengers Reign' before it leaves Netflix.