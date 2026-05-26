Will Rue die? ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finale predictions are in and it’s not looking good

Rue is heading into dangerous territory in the finale, and viewers have put in their predictions about her ultimate fate.

After finding out that Rue (Zendaya) is now involved with drug lords, 'Euphoria' fans smell a fatal end for her. The episodes have also played up the possibility by repeatedly putting her in dangerous situations. The first episode ended with Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) shooting an apple on her head, and the fifth episode left her buried up to her neck in a ditch. Despite finding herself in such bizarre scenarios, Rue always managed to literally and figuratively crawl her way out. Viewers believe her luck will finally run out in next week's season finale. The opinion has overtaken the Polymarket, which is currently 68% in favor of Rue dying in the finale titled 'In God We Trust.'

A still from 'Euphoria' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | Photo by Eddy Chen/HBO)

Rue's death possibility in the season finale is further increased by the fact that she seems to be in plenty of danger heading into next week. After crashing out of Lexi's (Maude Apatow) apartment, Rue decided to fool Laurie (Martha Kelly) into thinking that Alamo now distrusts her. This is all part of her scheme with the DEA, who want her to raid Laurie's cartel and help them arrest all the drug lords and associates. For this ruse, she even goes as far as to injure herself. After a torture session by Laurie's people, she is finally set free to move around in the establishment. Rue, along with Faye (Chloe Cherry), makes their way to the safe, which they believe contains the cartel's earnings. They manage to open it, but all they find are IDs of various girls, including Angel (Priscilla Delgado). Faye, shocked by the turn of events, believes Rue has betrayed her and begins screaming the name of "Wayne," her boyfriend and associate who wants to kill Rue.

Odds of Rue dying in the season finale of ‘Euphoria’ are now at 68% on Polymarket. pic.twitter.com/462TL90zgL — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 25, 2026

Not only Wayne, but judging by Faye's screams, there is a possibility that the entire cartel comes to know about the attempted robbery. Rue shared her ordeal and plans about going to the 'promised land' in Texas with Ali (Coleman Domingo). Ali likely comes to her help, along with some of her close ones. Domingo teased where the characters may end up during an interview with THR, "It's going to smack people in the face. You don't see it coming, but the groundwork has been laid. It's been laid for seasons. The characters are all at such a heightened state right now. I'll just say: It can only go one way." However, considering where the episode ends, it does not seem like another lucky break for Rue. Even if she escapes from Laurie, Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) remains a threat. He may be out for Rue's blood, as Maddy (Alexa Demie) revealed her DEA connections to him, in a bid to protect Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

Rue in a still for 'Euphoria' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | Patrick Wymore/HBO)

Seeing the way Nate (Jacob Elordi) met his demise in the penultimate episode, it is safe to say that whether Rue lives or dies, it will be memorable. To find out whether Rue makes it to Texas or finally meets her demise, catch 'Euphoria,' Season 3's finale on 31 May, only at HBO Max.